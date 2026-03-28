The 6-month slump: Why David Beckham says stopping exercise was the ‘worst thing I could have done’

David Beckham retired from professional football in May 2013 at the prime age of 38, ending a glorious 21-year career. However, time off from the game made him complacent and lazy, to the point that he stopped working out for half a year. But the results were not kind to his body. In conversation with Dr Mark Hayman, the athlete shared why he now trains for 80, not 50, and how he structures his days to live and feel like an athlete.

“When I retired, I thought that my body just needed to recover. I stopped working out. I just sat and did nothing for 6 months, because I thought my body had been through everything. It’s been through surgery, and I’ve beaten it up a lot at that point in time. But it was the worst thing I could have done. From that day, I have always been doing something,” Beckham told the host.

During those 6 months of inactivity, Beckham said he did nothing, and his body fell apart. “So, that’s my non-negotiable. I will work out every morning. I’ll be doing press-ups in my room. It’s about how I feel mentally,” he further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hyman, M.D. (@drmarkhyman)

What happens to the body if you stop working out?

Ismit Tyagi, physiotherapist, Columbia Asia Hospital, told indianexpress.com that if you stop exercising altogether and break your routine, then you need to start from scratch. This is because the body needs reconditioning. It has also been proven that exercising regularly keeps many non-communicable diseases at bay.

One may not realise it immediately, but a lack of exercise can affect one’s health in many ways, including making one extremely lethargic. Quitting exercising can lead to high risk for loss in muscle mass, loss of endurance, weight gain, depression, and blood sugar, along with the bones becoming fragile, and insomnia in some cases. “Also, a sharp rise in blood pressure and blood glucose level can be experienced, which can lead to complications in people with diabetes or high blood pressure,” he said, adding that the muscles undergo weakness, they become lethargic, and the joints become stiff.

When a person stops exercising, their body starts losing muscle mass and strength within three weeks.

Seema Singh, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, added that this is followed by an increase in the body’s fat percentage. And if calorie intake remains the same, weight gain is also observed. “When you sit for most of the day, your bone density will decline faster. Without exercise, one may lose control over blood pressure and blood sugar levels,” she said. After stopping exercise, the brain begins to change, and the person may experience brain fog or feel less cheerful.

While it is important that a person exercises according to their convenience and immunity level, Tyagi suggested that one should not exercise after 10 am in the summer and must ensure they stay hydrated at all times. “In winters, since the pollution levels are especially high, one should exercise indoors. But if they prefer the outdoors, then it should not be early morning or evening,” he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.