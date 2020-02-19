Give your daily workout a challenging twist like Arjun Kapoor

Exercising with a bosu increases muscle flexibility and helps build core muscles. (Arjun Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Exercising with a bosu increases muscle flexibility and helps build core muscles. (Arjun Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

One of the most challenging aspects of fitness is to take up something as basic as a functional exercise and give it a twist, a challenge that not only helps breathe some fresh air but also levels up your fitness game. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Panipat, gave a glimpse into his training routine on Instagram. The 34-year-old, who has dealt with weight issues in the past, can be seen putting in effort at the gym to get the ripped look.

While in the first, he can be seen getting to grips with battle ropes, an effective fat-burning and muscle-building exercise, in the second video, the Ishaqzaade actor can be seen attempting bosu ball mountain climbers.

If you are wondering about how to do bosu (Both Sides Up) ball mountain climbers, here is a quick guide

*Start in a modified push-up position over the bosu ball while placing one leg between your arms.

*Keep your hips lowered and your core engaged and drive your knees in towards your chest while alternating the legs.

*Continue with the exercise until the required number of sets has been completed. Go as fast as possible for 60 seconds. It’s important to keep form throughout.

Here’s how bosu ball mountain climbers is effective

While sit-ups, crunches, planks and others strengthen and tone muscles, the mountain climber exercise burns fat as well. And when done with a bosu ball, the impact is enhanced.

Balance and flexibility

When the bosu ball is positioned with the dome-like side facing the floor, it becomes an unstable surface which helps enhance balance. When it is placed with the dome-like side up, the bosu ball is known to improve flexibility as it targets the entire core as an intermediate-level of exercise.

Strength training

Mountain climbers as a compound exercise are known to be an effective way to work multiple muscle groups and joints at the same time which improves functional fitness. Bosu ball mountain climbers goes a step ahead and targets abs and obliques while also involving the chest, shoulders and triceps.

