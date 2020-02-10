Switch to cross-training like Britney Spears; here’s how it helps

Add variety to your training routine with cross-training like Britney Spears. (Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Add variety to your training routine with cross-training like Britney Spears. (Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you wish to avoid hitting a plateau in your workout routine, and look forward to new goals, then cross-training is what you must try. If you are not sure about where to begin, take a look at American pop singer and actor Britney Spears‘ workout videos.

The 38-year-old singer, most popular for her hit number Baby One More Time, can be seen doing a combination of yoga and weight training in the Instagram post.

She captioned the post, “My normal yoga and weights routine always gets me going.”

If you are wondering how is cross-training effective, here’s what you need to know

Cross-training is known to improve functional fitness by working out more muscle groups and avoiding the overuse of certain muscle groups which, in turn, helps avoid injury.

In most cases, many yoga poses like arm balances tend to use the pushing muscles including pectorals and anterior deltoids and triceps rather than the pulling muscles such as posterior deltoids, middle trapezius, lats, and biceps. Since most yoga poses don’t entail pulling muscles, like in resistance training or swimming, cross-training helps to improve posture and coordination and thereby, mental strength.

When specifically speaking, in combination with weight training, yoga helps improve endurance, posture and flexibility. While enabling optimum physical performance, yoga helps improve meditative capability.

Weight training and yoga also help develop strength. Muscle loss becomes a worrying factor as one tends to age. But lifting weights at least twice a week can help build muscle and bone density which bring about balance. Though yoga is also known to bring similar benefits, think about combined benefits in the same amount of time. The integrated flexibility owing to cross-training helps tap into areas of the body that tend to be missed in just one type of training routine. This also adds variety and helps break the monotony.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd