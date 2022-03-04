Watch: Post injury, KL Rahul swears by Pilates for recovery

Exercise forms like yoga and Pilates not only help keep fit, but also aid in speeding up one’s recovery process. Which is why, cricketer KL Rahul, who recently suffered a hamstring injury, was seen doing some Pilates moves on the reformer.

“Closer 🎯”, Rahul captioned the post on Instagram.

Watch.

Invented by Joseph Pilates, the reformer is a bed-like frame with a flat platform that rolls back and forth on wheels. According to Pilates instructor Isha, the platform is called carriage, and is attached to one end of the reformer by a set of springs. “The springs allow the practitioner to adjust resistance to the carriage, which is pushed and pulled along the frame by ones own body weight and strength,” she said.

As Pilates is aimed at prevention and recovery after injury with exercises focussing on strengthening muscles around the spine, pelvis and abdomen, it assists with back pain, postural pain and bio-mechanical injuries, experts say. However, depending on individual assessment of injury, one could choose the exercise that will not aggravate the condition.

In a post on Instagram, Isha described the benefits of reformer Pilates.

The reformer offers all the benefits of Pilates including overall strength, flexibility, coordination, and balance.

“These things, in turn, lead to daily life improvements like – better posture, efficient movement and most importantly, help to relieve pain-associated physical imbalances; such as back pain,” she said.

*As Pilates has evolved, the reformer has remained an essential piece of equipment and provides an effective (and fun!) way to lengthen and strengthen the muscles of the body.

*The best way to learn Pilates reformer is in a class or through private instructors.

*Exercising with the reformer is possible for anyone, at any level of fitness.

Its’ safe to say that once your instructor introduces you the reformer, you’ll find that you’re able to work through each exercise with ease, mentioned Isha.

