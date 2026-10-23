Creator, 41, shares 13-year transformation: ‘Can’t believe that this is the same person’

Digital creator Chandani Anand recently shared her 13-year-apart pictures and reflected on how fitness has shaped her life from age 28 to 41. Taking to her Instagram, Chandani reflected, “Here is my long story short! In her 20s, she had a weak immune system; she was at the doctor’s all the time, had to take leave from work, and doing phd became almost impossible. Confidence was declining. She tried working on herself so many times but never succeeded the way she should have. And one day she joined a gym, balanced her diet, and everything started changing. I can’t believe that this is the same person; it’s me!”

She added, “Now I not only manage a 9- to 10-hour work schedule but also inspire others in my fitness journey. I know how life is lived when my health is in good condition. Being sick all the time in my 20s was no joke. Building health not only makes you look good and confident, but it also improves your cognitive health.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Taking a cue from her, we asked an expert about whether improving our diet and fitness really makes a difference to our health as we grow older.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that regular physical activity and a nutritionally adequate diet support the normal functioning of the immune system. “A balanced diet providing sufficient protein, vitamins, minerals and essential fats helps maintain immune function. However, no single food, supplement or workout can guarantee immunity against illness,” said Goyal.

Frequent infections or persistent fatigue should not automatically be attributed to poor fitness or nutrition. “They may require medical evaluation to identify underlying causes,” clarified Goyal.

Why does strength training become increasingly important with age?

Muscle mass and strength can decline with age, particularly when physical activity levels are low. “Resistance training helps maintain muscle strength, supports bone health and improves functional capacity. Combined with aerobic exercise, it can also benefit cardiovascular and metabolic health,” said Goyal.

Story continues below this ad

Here’s what helped her (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what helped her (Photo: Freepik)

For women approaching their 40s and beyond, maintaining muscle strength, adequate protein intake and regular physical activity becomes particularly valuable for long-term health. “Eating regular, balanced meals that provide adequate energy, protein, fibre and micronutrients can support concentration and day-to-day functioning. Sleep, stress management and physical activity also influence energy levels and cognitive performance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandani Anand | Unconventional 40s (@keepfit_chan)

However, you can’t infer improved cognitive health from appearance or a transformation photograph alone.

Health transformations are not defined by weight loss or looking younger. “They are about building habits that improve strength, stamina, metabolic health and overall well-being,” said Goyal.

Goyal emphasised that you do not have to wait for a health scare or a particular age to start investing in your health. “Begin with manageable changes, remain consistent and remember that progress should be measured by improvements in health and function, not just changes in the mirror.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.