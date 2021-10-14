Yoga expert shares effective breathing exercises that can help if you have Covid

While things have gradually started opening up, coronavirus continues to impact many, making it essential for people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The respiratory infection can cause breathing trouble in patients, especially those with co-morbidities. As such, experts suggest incorporating breathing exercises in one’s fitness routine to improve lung function. Even otherwise, breathing exercises or Pranayamas are known to improve focus, build lung strength, and induce a sense of peace and calm when practiced with the correct technique.

Here is yoga trainer Mansi Gandhi recommending a few breathing exercises that one can incorporate in their daily routine.

“Breathing exercises that can help if you have covid, but can be practiced by anyone or at anytime,” she captioned the post.

Exercise 1

*Lie on your back with the knees bent.

*Place one hand on the navel and the other hand on top of it.

*Breathe in pushing the navel into the palms counting to six.

*Breath out pulling the navel away from the palms counting to six.

*Repeat.

Exercise 2

*Sit cross-legged or on a chair.

*Place one hand on the navel and the other hand on the first.

*Breathe into the palms pushing the navel into it, counting to six.

*Breathe out pulling the navel away from the palm.

*Repeat.

Exercise 3

*Sit cross-legged or on a chair.

*Extend the hands in front of the chest joining the palms together.

*Inhale. Open the hands taking the out at shoulder level to a count of four.

*Exhale. Bring the hands back together again to a count of four.

*Repeat.

Benefits

These can help

*Restore diaphragm function.

*Increase lung capacity.

*Lessen feelings of anxiety and stress.

*Improve sleep.

*Plays an important role in Covid-19 recovery, said Mansi.

Precautions

Do not start if

*You have a fever.

*You have shortness of breath.

*You have chest pain or palpitations.

*You have swelling in your legs.

Stop immediately if you experience

*Dizziness.

*More than usual shortness of breath.

*Chest pain.

*Excessive fatigue.

*Irregular heartbeat.

“The above can be practiced several times a day in duration of 1-5 mins per round or any time frame that is comfortable,” she mentioned.

