Chhavi and Mohit Hussein give major couple fitness goals

Ensure you have fun with your partner while exercising. (Source: Chhavi Hussein/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For the many couples working from home and adjusting schedules so that they can spend quality time with each other amid professional commitments and household chores, how about infusing some fun in your daily fitness routine? Giving us a glimpse of how they do exactly that is actor Chhavi Mittal Hussein and her husband Mohit Hussein, who have also been giving us major couple goals.

In the video, the couple can be seen having fun — doing wall squats while exchanging some banter.

Here’s how wall squats, where you simply stand in a sitting position against a wall by keeping your posture straight, makes for a good workout.

An isotonic exercise for the lower body, a wall sit is known to be extremely good for the quadriceps muscles at the front of the thighs, which help build leg strength and keep the hamstrings stable. It is also considered as a beneficial exercise to delay fatigue and allow one to perform for a longer period of time.

Also, sportspersons can easily combine wall sits with other plyometric exercises for more power-packed quad strengthening, while for non-athletes, it can help build endurance in the calves and glutes, which are often the pain points for many.

However, the form is what matters most in this exercise to derive maximum benefits. One should be sitting at a right angle or 90 degrees at the hips and knees with the back flat against the wall and the heels touching the ground and maintain the posture for as long as they can.

If you are looking to make it more intense, you can also hold a weight to increase the load.

How to get out of the position?

Keeping the back straight against the wall, stand back up.

Contraindications

Avoid if you have a knee injury or any knee niggles.

