What is Core Stix? Here’s why Bollywood celebs are swearing by it

There is a new fitness equipment in B-Town, and more and more celebrities are pitching in to take up the challenge the Core Stix provides. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Malaika Arora, who was seen doing a workout using this versatile fitness product. Her trainer, Namrata Purohit, shared a video on her Instagram page.

Besides Arora, Sonakshi Sinha was also seen trying the fun and challenging Core Stix workout. Though earlier, they had found a wide user base with professional athletes, with some moderations they are now being actively taken up by enthusiasts as well. If you’re thinking of trying the Core stix workout, here’s what you should know.

What is Core Stix?

A set of weighted bars with a base, it lets one build upon the usable strength. Core Stix provides a full body workout and constant resistance so your muscles work harder during every exercise.

What are the benefits of a Core Stix workout?

* It’s a full-body workout and one can engage in it both in an upright and seated position. This workout can be highly effective for wheelchair-bound persons who can remain seated and still work on their upper body strength.

* The resistance that Core Stix offers can be appropriated according to every person’s ability to take up challenging weights.

* These strengthen the lower body muscles and can reduce the chance of falling in older people. From assisted squats to resistant squats, one can customise them according to one’s need.

* Unlike traditional exercises, Core Stix combines both muscle strengthening and balance.

