Decoding core benefits of PV Sindhu’s weighted sit-ups: ‘You think a bad day…’

PV Sindhu’s dedication to fitness is exemplary. India’s badminton legend does not let hard days or injuries stop her from acing a gruelling workout. “You think a bad day is gonna stop me ?? 🤔” she asked in the caption of her Instagram post, which shows her doing a series of sit-ups with weights.

But how exactly does this exercise benefit?

Fitness expert Jashan Vij, a health and fat loss coach, says that this exercise functions as a compound movement, engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously while enhancing flexibility, core strength, and overall fitness levels.

Sit-ups primarily target the core muscles, aka lower back, obliques and abs, shoulder stabilisers and hip flexors, Vij said, adding that regular practice can significantly improve posture, stability, and athletic performance.