Decoding core benefits of PV Sindhu’s weighted sit-ups: ‘You think a bad day…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
PV Sindhu’s dedication to fitness is exemplary. India’s badminton legend does not let hard days or injuries stop her from acing a gruelling workout. “You think a bad day is gonna stop me ?? 🤔” she asked in the caption of her Instagram post, which shows her doing a series of sit-ups with weights.
But how exactly does this exercise benefit?
Fitness expert Jashan Vij, a health and fat loss coach, says that this exercise functions as a compound movement, engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously while enhancing flexibility, core strength, and overall fitness levels.
Sit-ups primarily target the core muscles, aka lower back, obliques and abs, shoulder stabilisers and hip flexors, Vij said, adding that regular practice can significantly improve posture, stability, and athletic performance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
View this post on Instagram
Dr Yogesh K, Senior Consultant – Arthroscopy and Sports Injury, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, believes it combines the cardio benefits of walking with the strength gains of resistance training.
According to him, when you add outside weight, the body takes on more work, so the leg muscles, core, back and shoulders have to do more than they normally would on a usual stroll. “Instead of high-impact things like running, it usually puts less stress on the joints, but still helps with endurance, cardiovascular fitness, calorie burn, and even muscular strength,” he explains.
Dr Yogesh has a word of caution for people with back pain, knee troubles, osteoporosis, balance disorders , or recent injuries: “Talk to a healthcare professional before starting. If you overload a backpack too fast it can cause muscle strain, neck ache, shoulder discomfort, or even lower back injuries.”
According to Vij, while sit ups can be a valuable addition to a workout routine, it must be performed correctly to prevent injuries. He outlined the following safety measures:
– Ensure you have adequate core strength and can perform basic planks and sit-ups comfortably.
– Always warm up properly to prevent muscle strain.
– Maintain correct form and technique to avoid injuries.
– Listen to your body—if you experience pain or discomfort, stop immediately.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.