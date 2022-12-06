Why it is absolutely important to cool down after a workout

All set for your workout after doing some warm-up exercises? In a similar vein, do you also cool down your body after acing those strenuous moves? According to MayoClinic, cooling down regulates the blood flow that further helps to deal with post-exercise aches and pain, and also restores energy. As such, cooling down will ensure you are all ready to exercise the next day, too.

Stressing more on the benefits of certain cooling down stretches, yoga practitioner and fitness coach Nidhi S took to Instagram and said: “Do you cool down after a workout? If not, you are exposing yourself to the danger of an injury, both external and internal.”

How does it help?

*Gradually reduces your heart rate: A sudden drop in heart rate after a workout might make you feel light-headed or dizzy.

*Stretches you out and helps avoid injury: After your muscles have worked hard, they need to be stretched while they are still warm. This elongates your muscle fibres, as they’ve been under strain during the workout.

*Relaxes your mind, which provides an opportunity to contemplate about the self, acknowledge accomplishing a good workout while allowing your body to begin its recovery faster and also uplifts your mood.

Agreed Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida and said that one can “see improvements in performance and a reduction in injury risk if you follow a mobility routine”. “It improves the joint range of motion, slows down the core body temperature, and releases any strain on the muscles,” said Rattan.

Rattan pointed out that the thread-the-needle stretch can help improve range of motion in the thoracic spine which helps the body relax and cool down.

Stop and cool down with

World’s greatest stretch

*In a high-plank position, keep your right foot next to your right hand.

*Press your left hand into the ground while bringing your right hand overhead.

*Twist your body to the right side, and bring your gaze to the fingertips above.

*Reverse the movement, and repeat on the other side.

It is important to stretch after workout to avoid injuries (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) It is important to stretch after workout to avoid injuries (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Downward dog

*Come on all your fours and raise your hips with the wrists underneath the shoulders and your knees underneath the hips.

*Hold the position for 30 seconds.

Pigeon pose

*From Downward Facing Dog, bring the right leg up into a Down Dog Split.

*Bend the right knee and bring that leg forward as if you were going to step into a lunge. Bring the right knee to the floor on the outside of your right hand.

*Release your left knee onto the mat. Your left leg should be flat on the floor. Make sure that your left foot is pointing straight back.

*Square the hips towards the front of the mat and keep the weight balanced.

*To release, curl your left toe and step back into a Downward Facing Dog.

*Repeat the pose on the other side.

Wind relieving pose

*Lie on your back, inhale both knees into your chest. Wrap the arms around the knees.

*Then tuck the chin into the chest with the head on the floor.

*Breathe. Hold for 4-8 breaths.

*Exhale and release the arms and legs to the floor.

Garland pose

*Sit straight in a deep squat with the legs as close as possible and heels on the floor.

*Press your elbows against your inner knees and bring the palms together in Anjali Mudra (salutation).

Child’s pose

*Come on all your four. Go back and kneel with your butt on your heels. Bow forward. Lower the forehead. Relax the neck. Breathe.

When and how long to do cool down stretches?

“Make sure to include these stretches in your 10 minutes of cool down after any workout, especially a high-intensity one,” said Nidhi.

