Manage anger with this easy yoga asana; Sonal Chauhan shows how

Physical exercises are all about stretching the body and also calming down the nerves. And one of the best ways to do so is by practicing yoga on a regular basis. While yoga asanas are usually specific and focus on different parts of the body, one yoga asana that provides a holistic effect is the rabbit pose, also called shashankasana.

Actor Sonal Chauhan, who was spotted performing the asana, shared how the pose is one of the easiest inversions but gives almost the same benefits as other advanced inversions.

Here’s what she said. “It’s easier than most inversions because you’re not completely upside down and there is very little weight on the head. You can however receive many of the same benefits – energisation and mental clarity to name a few – because your head is below your heart. No matter where you’re starting from, remember to focus on breathing during the entire yoga pose to gain maximum benefits. It is most appropriate and accessible to focus more on the exhales than on inhaling,” she said.

How to do it?

*Begin by sitting on the heels. Exhale and grab the heels with the back of your hands facing out — so thumbs outside, fingers inside.

*Engage your core and come down on your knees by placing your head on the ground towards the knees in a way that the forehead is touching the knees.

*Lift your hips high, rolling forward like a wheel until your elbows are locked.

*Inhale, pull on your heels with a firm grip and exhale.

*Stay in the position for five breaths and slowly come up. Inhale, and roll up one vertebrae at a time, chin and head comes up last and release the hands.

Here’s why the pose is beneficial for you, explained Chauhan.

*The rabbit pose stretches the upper body, including the spine and postural muscles, which releases pressure on the spinal nerves.

•It not only opens the spine deeply, helping stretch and stimulate the inter-vertebral disks, but also helps maintain the spongy nature of the disks which helps them absorb shock from daily movement to prevent back pain.

•The forward bend massages and stimulates the abdominal muscles and organs, which improves digestion.

•The pituitary, pineal, thyroid and parathyroid glands and the immune and endocrine systems are also stimulated.

•This pose tones the pelvic muscles and relaxes the leg muscles and relieves sciatic pain.

•Compression on the legs can reduce varicose veins. It can also help those with sexual disorders (by strengthening the uterus, for example) and diabetes.

As per Chauhan, here are some energetic benefits of the asana

*Shashankasana supplies the brain and sensory organs with blood, improving concentration and memory and inducing relaxation.

•The pose resembles the fetal position, which creates a sense of security and a feeling of surrender.

•This pose is known to provide relief from mental stress and is recommended for those who feel emotionally unbalanced or have difficulty controlling anger or frustration.

