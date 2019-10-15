Constipated on vacation? Here’s what you should do

Getting constipated while on vacation is more common than you may imagine. Studies show it affects roughly 40 per cent of people worldwide and is, therefore, nothing to be embarrassed about.

But, no one wants to spend their time in the washroom, especially when they are on a vacation. Here are some reasons as to why it could be happening to you, and how you can steer clear of the problem.

Why does it happen?

For one, it happens because we come out of our everyday routine. Erratic travel hours, coupled with time differences (sometimes) can add to your woes. Being unmindful about bodily requirements can also lead to constipation. For instance, a change in meals, drinking a tad too much, ignoring signs of bloating, etc, may make the job difficult for our digestive system.

Besides, the inability to relax in a strange new bathroom is also among the reasons. Additionally, it can lead to stress and anxiety as well.

What you can do about it

* Plenty of water consumption: Water is the remedy for practically any ailment. When you are on vacation, especially given the aforementioned circumstances, drinking water every now and then can bring some relief.

* Having a fibre-rich diet: Especially if you are on a vacation, it is imperative to eat healthy and, therefore, a diet which is rich in fibrous foods like fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and whole grain crackers, cereals, beans and bread can help with constipation.

* Staying physically active: You don’t have to do rigorous exercising, but occasional stretching, brisk walking, swimming and/or jogging can help with bowel movements.

* Get rest: Additionally, remember why you are on a vacation in the first place and get some much-needed rest. Let your body relax.

* Keep up with your schedule: Our bodies have the tendency to work as per a set schedule. Try as much as you can to stick to your routine and take a bathroom break accordingly. This will attune your body even when you’re vacationing.