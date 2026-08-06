Mirabai Chanu’s handstand push-up after Commonwealth Games gold stuns fans: ‘Never give up’

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Mirabai Chanu won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal and India’s first gold of Glasgow 2026 by lifting a personal best of 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk, for a combined total of 190kg. Riding high on her success, the Manipuri athlete shared a video of herself performing handstand push-ups on Instagram, captioning it: “Never give up.”
A handstand push-up is just like a normal push-up, but instead of doing it parallel to the ground, you do it in the inverted position. It may sound intimidating at first, but with the right preparation, there are no limits to what the human body can achieve.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
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According to Dr Shreyas Katharani, Head of Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, for an Olympic weightlifter, overhead stability is everything. Pike and handstand push-ups directly translate to better lockout strength for snatch and jerk. It also builds the kind of shoulder resilience that prevents injury under heavy bars.
Dr Katharani further adds that the move targets deltoids, triceps, upper chest and traps way more than regular push-ups. “Being inverted forces your core, glutes and lower back to fire to keep the body straight. It also improves proprioception, shoulder stability, and wrist strength, which is key for gymnasts, athletes, and lifters,” he says, adding that weight-bearing on arms and shoulders helps build bone strength.
“If you’re a beginner, start with 3 sets of 8-10 incline pike push-ups. Advanced athletes can work toward 3-5 controlled wall HSPUs,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.