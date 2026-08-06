Mirabai Chanu’s handstand push-up after Commonwealth Games gold stuns fans: ‘Never give up’

Mirabai Chanu on the podium at the medal ceremony after she won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold (PTI Photo)

Mirabai Chanu won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal and India’s first gold of Glasgow 2026 by lifting a personal best of 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk, for a combined total of 190kg. Riding high on her success, the Manipuri athlete shared a video of herself performing handstand push-ups on Instagram, captioning it: “Never give up.”

A handstand push-up is just like a normal push-up, but instead of doing it parallel to the ground, you do it in the inverted position. It may sound intimidating at first, but with the right preparation, there are no limits to what the human body can achieve.