Commando 3’s Adah Sharma does silambam; know all about the martial art form

Commando 3‘s Adah Sharma is adept at this ancient Indian martial art form. (Photo: Adah Sharma/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Commando 3‘s Adah Sharma is adept at this ancient Indian martial art form. (Photo: Adah Sharma/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Martial arts have been a part of India’s ancient culture. However, many people have started opting for it as a fitness activity and a sport in recent times. If you like Akshay Kumar performing mixed martial art moves, here is another actor jumping on the fitness bandwagon which includes a form of martial art.

Actor Adah Sharma, whose film Commando 3 which also stars Vidyut Jammwal recently released, shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen practicing silambam — a martial art form where the practitioner has to spin a stick (kambu). Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Nov 4, 2019 at 11:43pm PST

She captioned the post, “This is the Indian martial art – silambam. Been practising for a while… Remember those bruises on my legs… But ohh so worth it.”

Silambam requires a combination of mind and body, and immense control over footwork and agility.

Here’s what you need to know about silambam

*Silambam is a weapon-based Indian martial art originating from the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A wide variety of weapons are used in silambam, some of which are not found anywhere else in the world.

*Silambam was practiced in the 1700s in the courts of kings. It was mainly used as an asset in combat skills, and soldiers relied on it to fight the British Army.

*The stick used is around 1.68m long, and weighs less than a kilo.

*The practice also involves the use of metallic whips and spears as weapons.

*Warfare-related silambam has been on a decline since the British, but other forms seem to have gained popularity.

Here are the benefits of the exercise:

*Makes for a good cardio workout.

*Improves blood circulation and burns calories.

*Improves memory; mental health and agility.

*Relieves stress and fatigue.

*Improves body flexibility.

*Improves hand-muscle coordination.

