Fitness coach Sagar Ahuja recently shared a glimpse of a 53-year-old father who transformed himself to get six-pack abs. “He’s 53. An entrepreneur. A father of two grown-up children. And exactly a year ago, he stepped into a gym for the first time in his life. Meet Surender Vats. At 53, most men start accepting that getting older means slowing down. Surender decided to do the opposite. He had cholesterol and triglyceride levels that were far from ideal. His body fat was around 20%, and like most entrepreneurs, his work involved constant travel, seminars across India, and a packed schedule. He even travelled across 4 countries during his transformation. Finding excuses would have been easy. But Surender had something special in mind. He wanted to gift his daughter something unforgettable on her birthday. Not jewellery. Not a holiday. But something that would make her father look and feel like a completely different man. And he delivered,” Ahuja shared in an Instagram post.

According to Ahuja, today, Surender sports six-pack abs with

*Body fat down from 20% to 11%

*Cholesterol and triglycerides back to healthy levels

*More energy than ever

*Feels younger, lighter and more active than he has in years

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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“He didn’t just transform his body. He changed what he believes is possible at 53. He can travel, conduct seminars, manage his business and still prioritise his health. Surender isn’t a professional athlete. He isn’t a fitness influencer. He’s an entrepreneur, a husband and a father. A normal Indian man who decided that age wasn’t going to decide how he lived the rest of his life. And if a 53-year-old man who had never stepped into a gym can build six-pack abs while travelling across the world… What’s stopping you? Your best years don’t have to be behind you,” Ahuja shared.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that achieving six-pack abs at 53 may seem challenging, but it is certainly possible with the right combination of nutrition, exercise and lifestyle modifications. “Such transformations are a reminder that age does not necessarily limit our ability to build muscle, improve body composition and maintain physical fitness. However, achieving a visibly defined abdomen requires much more than performing hundreds of crunches every day,” said Goyal.

From a nutritional perspective, developing six-pack abs involves two key processes: building and preserving abdominal muscle while reducing overall body-fat percentage. “As we age, muscle mass gradually declines, particularly when physical activity and resistance training are inadequate. This makes strength training and adequate protein intake especially important after 50. Resistance exercises such as squats, deadlifts, push-ups, pull-ups and weight training help develop overall muscle mass. Specific core exercises, including planks, side planks, leg raises and cable crunches, strengthen the abdominal muscles. However, it is important to understand that spot reduction is a myth. Doing abdominal exercises alone will not specifically burn belly fat. Fat loss occurs through an overall reduction in body fat, supported by a suitable calorie deficit and regular physical activity,” shared Goyal.

Diet quality also matters (Photo: AI Generated) Diet quality also matters (Photo: AI Generated)

Protein intake becomes particularly important during this process. “For physically active adults, approximately 1.2–1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day may be appropriate, depending on individual health status, activity levels and fitness goals. Eggs, dairy products, paneer, pulses, soy, chicken and fish are useful protein sources. Adequate protein helps preserve lean muscle mass during fat loss and supports muscle repair after exercise,” said Goyal.

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Diet quality also matters. “A balanced diet should include complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, adequate protein, vegetables and fruits. Fibre-rich foods help improve satiety and support gut health, while healthy fats from nuts, seeds and oils contribute to overall nutritional adequacy. Crash diets, excessive calorie restriction and eliminating entire food groups can result in muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and poor recovery,” said Goyal.

Lifestyle habits are equally significant. “Seven to nine hours of sleep, adequate hydration, stress management and sufficient recovery between workouts support metabolic health and exercise performance. Combining resistance training with cardiovascular activities such as brisk walking, swimming or cycling can further improve cardiovascular fitness and body composition,” said Goyal.

However, six-pack abs should not be considered the ultimate measure of health. “Extremely low body-fat levels are not necessary or sustainable for everyone, particularly as we age. Muscle strength, bone health, metabolic markers and functional fitness are equally important,” mentioned Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Ahuja (@alphamenbysagar)

The biggest takeaway is that fitness has no age limit. With realistic goals, consistent training, and sustainable dietary habits, individuals can keep improving their strength, body composition, and overall health well into their 50s and beyond.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.