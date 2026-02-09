Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: ‘Money, power, fame…still so humble’

Mindful movement, whether through yoga, stretching, or breathwork, can be a sustained and rewarding part of a healthy lifestyle

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 12:00 PM IST
David DhawanDavid Dhawan works out with yoga (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Fitness coach Karishma Rawtani recently shared a glimpse of filmmaker David Dhawan, 74, doing some yoga stretches while sitting on a sofa. “Always a humbling experience training David Dhawan ji. Warm and loving family,” the coach captioned the video post on Instagram. She continued, “Have you ever met anyone who has everything around them. Money, Power, Fame. Still so humble, so down to earth. So Loving. This is one family. I’m in awe of them. Humility.”

Taking a cue, we asked an expert about the benefits of doing gentle yoga stretches in one’s 70s.

The video captures the Judwaa director gently moving through a sequence of yoga postures under the guidance of his coach. The measured, calm, and purposeful movements are a gentle reminder that yoga is not just about advanced poses, but about connecting breath, movement, and presence, shared consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

“Yoga offers a range of benefits that extend far beyond flexibility. For someone with a busy schedule and a history of intense physical work, it can support better posture, reduced stiffness, improved balance and a centred mind. Incorporating breathing techniques helps regulate stress and cultivates calm, making it an appealing practice for people of all ages,” said Goyal.

What is refreshing about this glimpse into Dhawan’s routine is its simplicity and accessibility. “He is not performing extreme variations or complex flows. He demonstrates a grounded, steady approach to fitness that prioritises consistency over intensity. In a culture that often equates exercise with high intensity, his practice stands out as an example of how thoughtful movement can be equally powerful, especially in the 70s,” said Goyal.

yoga block Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

For people in their 70s, especially those with a bulge, gentle yoga and flexibility work can help maintain mobility without placing excess strain on the back, said Goyal.

“Slow, guided movements combined with breath awareness support spinal alignment, reduce stiffness and improve confidence in movement when practised under supervision,” added Goyal.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez, 40, combines weights with yoga, says she’s making ‘conscious effort’ to do more: ‘…especially when you are getting older’

Mindful movement, whether through yoga, stretching, or breathwork, can be a sustained and rewarding part of a healthy lifestyle.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

