Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: ‘Money, power, fame…still so humble’

Fitness coach Karishma Rawtani recently shared a glimpse of filmmaker David Dhawan, 74, doing some yoga stretches while sitting on a sofa. “Always a humbling experience training David Dhawan ji. Warm and loving family,” the coach captioned the video post on Instagram. She continued, “Have you ever met anyone who has everything around them. Money, Power, Fame. Still so humble, so down to earth. So Loving. This is one family. I’m in awe of them. Humility.”

Taking a cue, we asked an expert about the benefits of doing gentle yoga stretches in one’s 70s.

The video captures the Judwaa director gently moving through a sequence of yoga postures under the guidance of his coach. The measured, calm, and purposeful movements are a gentle reminder that yoga is not just about advanced poses, but about connecting breath, movement, and presence, shared consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.