Chunky Panday hustles for muscle; trainer shares a glimpse

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Actor Chunky Panday, 63, was recently seen working out at the gym, doing a range of bodyweight exercises, including push-ups and weight training. “Hustle for the muscle @chunkypanday,” wrote Panday’s trainer Rohan Apte on his Instagram.
“The push-ups and dumbbell chest press primarily target the chest, shoulders, and triceps, helping build upper body strength and improve functional pushing movements. The chest press, where he lies on a bench and presses dumbbells upward, is especially effective for controlled strength building,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
This highlights a refreshing and realistic approach to staying active with age. “Instead of chasing extreme transformations, his routine reflects consistency, functional movement, and sustainability, which are the real pillars of long-term fitness,” said Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, workouts at this stage of life should focus on maintaining muscle mass, improving joint mobility, and supporting cardiovascular health. “With increasing age, there is a natural decline in muscle strength and flexibility. Regular movement, even if moderate in intensity, helps slow down this process and supports daily functioning,” said Goyal.
What stands out in his routine is the emphasis on controlled movements rather than high-intensity strain. “Exercises that focus on balance, coordination, and stability are especially important because they reduce the risk of injuries and support better posture. This kind of training is more sustainable and easier to maintain over time,” said Goyal.
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Another important factor is metabolic health. “Staying active helps improve insulin sensitivity, supports weight management, and reduces the risk of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and heart disease. Even short, consistent workouts can have a significant impact when done regularly.”
Nutrition continues to play a key supporting role. “Adequate protein intake helps preserve muscle mass, while proper hydration and micronutrients support recovery and energy levels.”
What his routine reflects is a mindset shift. “Fitness is not about intensity at every stage of life. It is about consistency that you can sustain,” Goyal shared.
You don’t need extreme workouts to stay fit. “You need regular movement that your body can maintain consistently,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.