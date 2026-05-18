Chunky Panday hustles for muscle; trainer shares a glimpse

Actor Chunky Panday, 63, was recently seen working out at the gym, doing a range of bodyweight exercises, including push-ups and weight training. “Hustle for the muscle @chunkypanday,” wrote Panday’s trainer Rohan Apte on his Instagram.

“The push-ups and dumbbell chest press primarily target the chest, shoulders, and triceps, helping build upper body strength and improve functional pushing movements. The chest press, where he lies on a bench and presses dumbbells upward, is especially effective for controlled strength building,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.