Chris Hemsworth’s ‘upper body burner’ will help you achieve ‘legendary status next time you rock a tank top’

Chris Hemsworth is a literal beast when it comes to workouts. The Avengers: Endgame star, who keeps sharing interesting fitness videos on Instagram, shared another one with his fans and followers, in which he was seen sweating it out in the sun while working on his upper body.

“Get ready for the gun show folks,” he captioned the video, referring to his bulky arm muscles.

“And see if you can get through 10 rounds of this functional upper body burner. It’s going to set your arms on fire and help you achieve legendary status next time you rock a tank top,” the actor wrote.

In the accompanying video, he was seen performing some high-intensity fitness workouts, which focused on different parts of the 38-year-old’s upper body.

He started with battle rope, of which he did 40 reps. Next, he moved on to ball slam for 10 reps, followed by tricep push-up on ball for 10 reps.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor also displayed a reverse lunge curl followed by sit-thru for 10 reps each side. He suggested resting for a minute followed by a repeat of all the exercises 10 times.

While the Australian actor is a fitness fiend, for beginners, it is advised that they take it slow. Would you like to try?

