Watch: Chris Hemsworth’s intense fitness training for ‘Extraction’ sequel

Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for the sequel of his 2020 movie Extraction. And the prepping process involves building his physique, too. The 38-year-old actor recently took us through his intense workout routine that he has been following to get back in shape for the movie.

“Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed,” Chris wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which he is seen performing a range of strength-building exercises. Here’s what the workout regime included:

*Three minute boxing round (cardio)

*50 squats (lower body)

*40 sit-throughs (mobility)

*20 reps for each (core)exercise

*25 push-ups (upper body)

*Rest two minutes, four sets in total

Watch the video:

The Thor actor has also been doing occlusion training with Ross Edgley. In a video that he shared earlier, the actor has a belt strapped around his arms with his veins popping out. This involves the process of restricting blood flow and oxygen, forcing the muscles to work harder in a shorter period of time. It helps train the bicep and the body’s ability to tolerate lactic acid.

Chris, no doubt, is setting serious fitness goals for all.

