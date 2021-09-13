Watch: Chris Hemsworth’s intense fitness training for ‘Extraction’ sequel

September 13, 2021 9:10:19 am
Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for the sequel of his 2020 movie Extraction. And the prepping process involves building his physique, too. The 38-year-old actor recently took us through his intense workout routine that he has been following to get back in shape for the movie.
“Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed,” Chris wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which he is seen performing a range of strength-building exercises. Here’s what the workout regime included:
*Three minute boxing round (cardio)
*50 squats (lower body)
*40 sit-throughs (mobility)
*20 reps for each (core)exercise
*25 push-ups (upper body)
*Rest two minutes, four sets in total
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
The Thor actor has also been doing occlusion training with Ross Edgley. In a video that he shared earlier, the actor has a belt strapped around his arms with his veins popping out. This involves the process of restricting blood flow and oxygen, forcing the muscles to work harder in a shorter period of time. It helps train the bicep and the body’s ability to tolerate lactic acid.
Chris, no doubt, is setting serious fitness goals for all.
