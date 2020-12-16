Choreographer Ganesh Acharya reveals he lost 98 kgs; a look at his weight loss journey

Ganesh Acharya's weight loss journey is goals; Watch. (Source: Ganesh Acharya/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Celebrities have often inspired us with their fitness routines and incredible stories of weight loss, including Ram Kapoor and Adnan Sami. And now, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who earlier weighed close to 200kgs, recently revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he has lost 98 kilos.

Take a look at a snippet from the show shared by the channel.

The ace choreographer, who trains with trainer Ajay Naidu, has shown that hard work and commitment can help achieve one’s goal.

Reportedly, it was while working on a song from the movie Housefull 3 that he felt an impact on his knee and realised, ‘this is too much’.”

However, while he really wanted to work out and “show a different version of himself”, according to various reports, the first two months were “challenging” for him. “It took me 15 days to learn how to float. Slowly, my trainer Ajay Naidu made me do crunches in water. Now, I can execute 11 exercises (like scissors and lateral raises etc.) in succession over a 75-minute routine. It’s exhausting,” Acharya was quoted as saying by Times of India. In a span of 1.5 years, he has managed to lose 85 kilos (in 2017).

The choreographer now regularly shares pictures and videos of his intensive workout routines on Instagram.

The National Award winner for Best Choreography also mentioned that weight loss has helped him feel a “difference”. “I danced even when I had so much weight, but the difference between then and now is that the energy in my dance has doubled. Not only this, even size label of my clothes has moved from 7 XL to L,” he said in the same interview.

Isn’t that inspiring?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd