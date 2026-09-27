Children’s height: What helps them reach their natural growth potential

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
At what age do the growth plates close? Can children really grow taller with exercise and good nutrition? And are “growing pains” actually real? Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mohsin Azam explains in a video how genetics, balanced nutrition, sleep, and regular physical activity help children reach their natural growth potential—and why, once the growth plates close, height cannot be increased naturally.
Elaborating on Dr Azam’s explanation, Dr Meena J., Senior Consultant, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Aakash Healthcare, adds, “Growth plates close slowly at puberty. However, there is no single age at which this happens for every child.”
The timing depends on several factors, including genetics and the timing of puberty. Girls also generally complete their height growth earlier than boys, although there can be considerable variation between individual children.
Once the growth plates have fully closed or fused, the long bones can no longer grow longer. This means natural height growth ends. “If a doctor is concerned about a child’s growth, they may order a bone-age X-ray,” Dr Meena explained. Growth charts can also help doctors track a child’s height and growth pattern over time.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Exercise, good food and enough sleep are important for healthy growth, but they can’t make a child grow taller than their genetic potential,” said Dr Meena.
A balanced diet provides the nutrients children need for normal bone and muscle development. This includes adequate protein, calcium and vitamin D, along with other essential vitamins and minerals.
Regular physical activity also has benefits beyond height. “Exercise is good for making strong bones and muscles,” Dr Meena said.
Sleep is another important part of healthy development. Adequate, good-quality sleep supports normal growth and overall development. This is why parents should be cautious about products marketed as height boosters. “Instead of height-increasing supplements, special exercises or other products that claim to increase height, parents should concentrate on healthy habits,” Dr Meena advised.
View this post on Instagram
The term “growing pains” can be misleading because these aches aren’t necessarily caused by growing bones. “Despite their name, growing pains are not necessarily the result of growing bones,” Dr Meena said.
They commonly present as aching or discomfort in both legs, particularly in the evening or at night, and usually improve by morning. This pattern helps distinguish these aches from pain that may require medical evaluation.
Parents should consult a doctor if the pain is persistent or has features that are unusual for typical growing pains. These include pain that:
* Occurs in only one leg
* Happens during the day or with physical activity
* Causes limping
* Is accompanied by swelling or fever
* Is associated with unusual tiredness or weight loss
* Comes with other concerning symptoms
Dr Meena also stressed that growth itself should be assessed over time. “It’s the pattern of the child’s growth over time that matters, not comparison with other children,” she said.
A marked reduction in a child’s height velocity, or a noticeable change in their established growth pattern, is another reason for parents to discuss their concerns with a paediatrician.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.