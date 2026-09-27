Children’s height: What helps them reach their natural growth potential

At what age do the growth plates close? Can children really grow taller with exercise and good nutrition? And are “growing pains” actually real? Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mohsin Azam explains in a video how genetics, balanced nutrition, sleep, and regular physical activity help children reach their natural growth potential—and why, once the growth plates close, height cannot be increased naturally.

When do growth plates close?

Elaborating on Dr Azam’s explanation, Dr Meena J., Senior Consultant, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Aakash Healthcare, adds, “Growth plates close slowly at puberty. However, there is no single age at which this happens for every child.”

The timing depends on several factors, including genetics and the timing of puberty. Girls also generally complete their height growth earlier than boys, although there can be considerable variation between individual children.