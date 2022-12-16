scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Chhavi Mittal shares easy core strengthening exercises for flat stomach and strong back

Chhavi shared a few simple and effective core-strengthening exercises that people who suffer from back aches or a weak core can follow

chhavi mittalChhavi shares core strengthening exercises (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

Chhavi Mittal’s unparalleled dedication to fitness, despite various serious health emergencies such as breast cancer and slip disc, is commendable. The actor-producer not just shares workout videos with her followers, giving everyone a glimpse into her fitness routine, but also keeps posting inspiring messages on social meida. In keeping with the same, she recently shared a few simple and effective core-strengthening exercises that people who suffer from back aches or a weak core can try.

“‘Take care of your body, it’s the only place you have to live.’ These lines define the importance of health beautifully and even I truly believe that a healthy body is one’s best possession. And to have a healthy spine is the most important thing. So here are some core strengthening exercises for people who suffer from back aches or from a weak core. This is for those who go to the gym, and especially for the ones who can’t,” she captioned her video, posted on her YouTube Channel, Being Woman with Chhavi.

In the video, Chhavi started by talking about her “severe” back issue. “I suffered my first slip disk at the age of 24. I was told that I would never be able to participate in running, skipping, weight-lifting, and deadlifts. Then, I suffered a second slip disk because I stopped doing all kinds of activities involving my back as this further weakened it.”

However, over the years, the 42-year-old has been able to overcome the challenges and regularly takes part in running, skipping and other things. “I have learnt to do certain core strengthening exercises that have helped me keep my back strong. They also flatten the stomach and develop the muscles of the stomach,” she added, sharing the two most beneficial benefits of core-strengthening exercises — give you a flat stomach and make your back strong.

Exercise 1

*Lay down on a flat surface. Press the stomach towards the floor, negating the natural back curve of your body.
*At the same time, push your pelvic bone in a slightly upward direction.
*Keep the muscles of your stomach extremely tight.
*Now, bring one knee up and then the second knee up in a 90-degree position as you continue to breathe.
*Hold this position for 30 seconds and continue to breathe.
*Do it 10 times.

ALSO READ |‘Showed up every single day with the same commitment’: Trainer pens a note on Varun Dhawan’s ‘dedication’

Exercise 2

*Lay down on a flat surface and press your stomach to the ground with your pelvic bone lifted upwards.
*Bring your knees up to 90 degrees.
*Hold this position, continue to breathe and straighten one leg.
*Keep it straight till the count of 10 and then bring it back.
*Repeat a few times, and then do the same with the other leg.
*Slowly, get back to normal position.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein) 

Exercise 3

*Once again, lay down on your back, push your stomach to the ground and lift your pelvic bone upward.
*Lift your legs up to 90 degrees and make one leg straight.
*Now, hold your arms up and hold this position.
*Hold till the count of 10 and come down. And, repeat.
*Do this 10 times on both the sides

“These exercises look very simple to watch but are pretty strenuous. When you are doing these exercises, remember to maintain the first position because if you let go of that position, it will be counterproductive and your back will start hurting,” she concluded, suggesting everyone practise them daily.

