Chhavi Mittal takes us through her day at the gym; sets massive workout goals

If there’s one that sets Chhavi Mittal apart, in addition to her resilient and courageous fight against breast cancer last year, it’s her zeal and dedication to fitness. Something similar was seen recently when she hit the gym despite nursing a shoulder injury. Talking about the same, she had said, “Today was shoulder day at the gym and I’ll be honest.. while it pained AF during the workout, I feel a lot better after it.” This led many fans to ask the actor-producer to take them through her regular day at the gym. And, Chhavi did just that!

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Being Woman with Chhavi, she took her followers to her gym and performed an array of back and bicep exercises, apart from sharing some crucial fitness lessons. “I am going to take you all to the gym today because a lot of you asked for that. I am starting the day with my black coffee. Today, I am going to do my back at the gym. I have a back issue and a shoulder injury. We have to keep that in mind,” she said in the video.

She started her gym routine by stretching the hamstring to open up the back followed by shoulder stretches. “Stretching is extremely important. I have started spending 15 minutes before my workout for it,” she said.

Next, the 42-year-old warmed up her shoulder and back muscles. The first exercise she did was wide-grip lat pull-downs. This exercise is a variation of the lat pull-down and an exercise used to target the muscles of the back.

Next, Chhavi performed the bent-over barbell rows, which is a compound exercise used to build strength and size in both the lower and upper back.

Addressing the question why she has a trainer despite working out for almost 10-12 years, she said, “I still need a trainer because when you want to increase your lifting capacity and when you want different kinds of results, you need to change and design your workout routine as per the requirement. This is where the role of a trainer comes in.”

Then, Chhavi performed the single-arm lat pulldowns which allows one to spot muscle imbalances and fix them. “Because I had my neck muscle cut, it’s very important for me to do these exercises so that I can build the strength back,” she said in the video.

She shared an important thing that people must keep in mind. “The day people do back exercises, they tend to end up doing all the back exercises they know without realising the part of the back they are targetting. So, it’s important to target individual muscles.”

Sharing that she won’t be performing deadlifts as the doctor has advised against doing the same, Chhavi next performed the chest-supported rows. This is a variation of the dumbbell bent over rows and an exercise used to build back muscle and strength. This exercise was followed by bent over straight arm pull down which primarily emphasises the lats and the teres minor muscle.

She then went on to do rear delt fly which is an exercise targeting the shoulders and upper back. After finishing her back exercises for the day, Chhavi moved on to focusing on her biceps.

She began by performing bicep curls which is a weight-training exercise that works the muscles of the upper arm. She then does the dumbbell hammer curls which serve similar benefits. This exercise is followed by close-grip barbell curls which target the outer head of the biceps.

Finally, Chhavi finished off her gym routine of the day by indulging in some post-workout cooling-down stretching. “I can’t tell you how much I enjoy my gym time. My workout was awesome,” she concluded by saying.

