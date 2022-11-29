When Chhavi Mittal’s dumbbell almost fell on her feet: ‘When you do something for the first time…’

It is advised to hit the gym regularly or indulge in some form of physical exercise to keep the body fit, healthy and agile. However, many hesitate to take the first step as they fear getting it wrong and hurting themselves in the process. But, it’s crucial to note that “when u do something for the first time, there’s bound to be imperfection, error and even clumsiness”, Chhavi Mittal wrote on Instagram, sharing a message for “all those who feel awkward going to the gym because they don’t know what to do and for those who hesitate in trying anything new at all”.

To explain her perspective further, Chhavi detailed her experience of doing banded stiff leg deadlifts for the first time, and how she mastered it. “I carefully measured the weight distribution dynamics and balance. But in the first rep, the resistance bands were pulling me back. Hence, the weight was needed to keep my feet firmly on the ground. I didn’t anticipate how heavy the dumbbell was and almost dropped it on my feet,” she shared.

How did the 42-year-old react? She laughed the incident off. “I tried another grip, this time with a better estimate of the weight, and started the set,” she said.

She concluded by saying that she is happy to have “sweet soreness in the glutes” which reminds her of what she learnt and the “baby victory”. “Go guys, try something new today! Big or small doesn’t matter,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Chhavi served inspiration with her dedication to fitness. Prior to this, she had shared a picture of the marks on her thigh as a result of skipping. “Getting the correct form of this skipping technique took me an hour. I have a long way to go. But what fun is a destination if you don’t enjoy the journey,” she wrote.

The actor-producer added that she doesn’t “shy away from working hard, or being disciplined, or being judged, or being mocked for the things I’m passionate about”.

