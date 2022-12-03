scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Chhavi Mittal gives a ‘big shoutout’ to people trying to stay fit this festive season

"Why is leaving early from a party, going to the gym every morning, and sticking to healthy treats looked down upon by almost everyone?" Chhavi asked

Chhavi MittalThe actor encouraged people to stick to their fitness goals (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

Chhavi Mittal is a fitness enthusiast and her undeterred dedication to her workout sessions is commendable. The actor, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April this year, never misses out on her exercise routine and often shares encouraging messages for others to follow.

As such, the fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to give a shoutout to all the people who like to workout during the festive season “There are a lot of parties and socialising happening nowadays for everyone. And why not,” she started out saying.

 

She pointed out that during the festival season “drinking, smoking, eating junk, staying up late is so acceptable.” However, Chhavi questioned why “leaving early from a party, going to the gym every morning, and sticking to healthy treats looked down upon by almost everyone?”

Thus, encouraging everyone to stay fit and healthy this festive season, the actor said, “So here’s a big shoutout to everyone who’s enjoying the festival while looking after their health, and also allowing others to do the same.”

Also Read | |Chhavi Mittal shares superfoods you ‘must’ include in your diet

Earlier, the actor had penned another motivational note which stated, “There is no point in cribbing, pitying yourself, expecting from people around or waiting for things to turn out the way you want. You have to get up, take charge, and grab what you want for yourself, on your own. Otherwise cancer or no cancer– you’ll never know real happiness. Because you’ll only depend on external factors for your state of mind.”

