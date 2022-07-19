Chhavi Mittal pens celebratory note ahead of completing 3 months of cancer surgery

July 19, 2022 7:00:56 pm
Ever since her diagnosis earlier this year, Chhavi Mittal has candidly shared her journey of battling breast cancer on Instagram to create awareness. As such, the actor once again took to the social networking platform to share a note in which she said that she chooses to “celebrate each day” following her cancer surgery.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
In the throwback picture shared, Chhavi can be seen lifting weights in the gym, as she wrote: “Some days I’m just waiting for the movie post-interval to reach the happy ending. Post-interval being post-cancer. The happy ending is being 100% in the gym.”
She added that her physiotherapist suggested mandatory strength training for her, and mentioned: “…I can’t thank her enough. Starting, though starting small, is key in getting those muscle groups to start functioning again. The lat muscles, chest, shoulders, arms… the whole right side needs to open up. But am I complaining? No, I’m celebrating each day.”
View this post on Instagram
She went on to share that she did “mind-numbing ab training and cardio”, adding that this weekend, she will complete three months of her cancer surgery.
Previously, too, Chhavi had shared a glimpse of her skipping in the gym as part of her daily fitness routine. “Feeling like a child learning new skills! Thank you @rohit220876 for teaching me the technique. Ladki ab aag lagayegi,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing another workout video she had said, “This is what my gym week looked like… Totally making the most of what I’m allowed to do physically and taking it up a notch. I call it, shakabooming.”
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Heatwave stifles Europe: Britain hits record-breaking 40° C, forest fires in Spain, France
TikToker’s video asking for handshakes explains women’s distrust towards men
Co-passengers of country’s second monkeypox patient who landed at Mangalore airport home isolated
GET THE PICTURE? Martian spaghetti
Moroccan El Bakkali ends Kenyan reign over 3000m steeplechase in the slowest final in history
Karnataka: 69 people killed in elephant attacks in 3 years, says central govt data
Mallika Sherawat: ‘Jackie Chan is like an older brother, he opened all doors for me in Hollywood’
NEET-UG 2022: National Commission for Women asks NTA to probe Kerala dress row
Gujarat ATS arrests Rajasthan gangster wanted in over 35 criminal cases
Driver-conductor couple installs CCTV, music system on Kerala transport bus, wins hearts
Twitter’s request to fast-track Elon Musk lawsuit gets court hearing
Oppo Reno8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Price, specs compared