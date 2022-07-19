Chhavi Mittal pens celebratory note ahead of completing 3 months of cancer surgery

Ever since her diagnosis earlier this year, Chhavi Mittal has candidly shared her journey of battling breast cancer on Instagram to create awareness. As such, the actor once again took to the social networking platform to share a note in which she said that she chooses to “celebrate each day” following her cancer surgery.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the throwback picture shared, Chhavi can be seen lifting weights in the gym, as she wrote: “Some days I’m just waiting for the movie post-interval to reach the happy ending. Post-interval being post-cancer. The happy ending is being 100% in the gym.”

She added that her physiotherapist suggested mandatory strength training for her, and mentioned: “…I can’t thank her enough. Starting, though starting small, is key in getting those muscle groups to start functioning again. The lat muscles, chest, shoulders, arms… the whole right side needs to open up. But am I complaining? No, I’m celebrating each day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

She went on to share that she did “mind-numbing ab training and cardio”, adding that this weekend, she will complete three months of her cancer surgery.

Previously, too, Chhavi had shared a glimpse of her skipping in the gym as part of her daily fitness routine. “Feeling like a child learning new skills! Thank you @rohit220876 for teaching me the technique. Ladki ab aag lagayegi,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Sharing another workout video she had said, “This is what my gym week looked like… Totally making the most of what I’m allowed to do physically and taking it up a notch. I call it, shakabooming.”

Also Read | | Recharge your mind and improve work productivity with these yoga asanas

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!