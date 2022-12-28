Chhavi Mittal shares exercises to ‘keep your legs strong and fit to face any kind of challenges’

Come what may, Chhavi Mittal never misses out on her challenging and strenuous workout routine. In addition to inspiring everyone with her dedication to staying fit, active, and healthy, the actor-producer also makes sure to share helpful tidbits about fitness with her followers. In keeping with the same, Chhavi recently posted some leg exercises that one can do from the comfort of their home.

“This vlog is all about some home leg exercises, easy to do, and which will keep your legs strong and fit to face any kind of challenges. The only thing required is initiative and effort,” she said in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Being Woman With Chhavi. Take a look.

Squats

“Don’t underestimate the value of squats,” Chhavi said, adding that the way you do squats decides what part of your legs will benefit.

Variation 1

*Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

*While squatting, make sure your knees move forward towards the toes and hips go backward.

*While getting up from your squat position, remember to press your heels and toes on the floor. Also, bend your pelvic bone slightly forward as you come up to the standing position.

“This variation of squat tones your glute muscles,” she explained.

Variation 2

*In this variation, don’t focus on bending backward. Instead, just sit down in the squat position.

*While getting up, squeeze your quads.

Lunges

*Stand with your feet together and step one leg forward. Don’t keep a large distance between both feet. Make sure that the front toe is slightly bent towards the outside.

*Try sitting in the same place using only the front leg.

*When you come up, squeeze the quads and glutes.

Squats help tone your glute muscles (Source: Pexels) Squats help tone your glute muscles (Source: Pexels)

The hip bridge

*Lie down on a flat surface and bend the knees.

*Lift your hips in an upward direction. Make sure to hold your core really tight, squeeze your hips tight and keep the shoulders down.

*First lift the hips followed by lifting your entire body from the surface.

*Bring the back down followed by your hips.

*You can do a variation of the same exercise by lifting one of your legs and repeating the same process.

Stiff leg deadlift

*Keep your legs straight and feet together.

*Move the hips backward and then come back to the original position.

*Make sure your feet are firmly placed on the ground while performing this exercise.

Calf raises

*Stand on any step-up with half of your feet placed on the upper step.

*Move up with your toes and then move back down using your heels.

*Now, form an A using your feet and repeat the up and down process.

*Next, come in a V position and repeat the up and down exercise.

