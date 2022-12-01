scorecardresearch
Chhavi Mittal answers common fitness questions on how to tone abs, increase metabolism

"Answering all your questions related to fitness and weight loss. These are things I personally follow," she wrote

chhavi mittalChhavi shares some useful fitness tips (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

Earlier this year, Chhavi Mittal got diagnosed with breast cancer and survived the fight against the deadly disease. The actor-producer chronicled her entire recovery journey on social media, turning inspiration for everyone. In addition to that, Chhavi regularly shares tidbits from her fitness regimen and posts motivating messages for others to follow.

The 42-year-old recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram in which she answered a bunch of health and fitness-related questions from fans. “Answering all your questions related to fitness and weight loss. These are things I personally follow,” she captioned the post.

 

On being asked how one can tone their abs, she replied, “To tone your abs, Pilates works very well. Any exercise that holds your core muscles will make it strong and flatten your abs.” She added that to get a toned body, at any age, one must include a little bit of weight training in their workout routine.

Further, Chhavi shared her ultimate fitness goal. “Even when I am 90 years old, I want to remain as healthy as possible,” Chhavi said.

One of the biggest concerns new mothers face is how to lose all the pregnancy weight. “If you don’t have time for workouts, then keep a watch on your diet. If you are busy, carry meals from home. Do your meal planning very very carefully,” she suggested.

 

Digestive issues such as bloating are common among people. Sharing the two main reasons behind it, Chhavi said, “There are two causes of bloating – constipation and dehydration.” To manage it, she suggested drinking adequate water and eating a fibre-rich diet.

Next, she shared how one can increase their body metabolism. “Do not starve yourself under any circumstances,” she said.

Should you hit the gym empty stomach? “It depends on how your body functions. Once I used to eat a lot before going to the gym. When I want to go very early, I don’t eat anything and drink just a cup of black coffee. That works absolutely fine,” Chhavi said.

