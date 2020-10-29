Chef Vikas Khanna, ‘severe asthmatic’ for 20 years, shares strength training video; watch

Vikas Khanna shared a video of him doing lateral pulldown. (Source: vikaskhannagroup/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s culinary passion surely needs no introduction. At the same time, he is equally dedicated to keeping himself fit, as we recently saw in a workout video he posted on Instagram.

In the video, the chef was seen doing lateral pulldown. The 49-year-old also revealed he has been battling severe asthma for almost 20 years but has not given up yet. The chef’s passion for fitness is really inspiring.

Lateral pulldown

A strength training exercise, lateral pulldown is designed to work on the latissimus dorsi muscle, the largest muscle in the upper body that covers almost all back muscles at the posterior trunk. This exercise is usually performed with the help of a cable pulley. To do this, you sit on a bench in front of the pulley and pull a hanging bar down towards you, to reach the chin level and then release it back up with control for one repetition, mentions verywellfit.com.

Follow these steps to do this exercise:

* Grasp the bar with a wide, knuckles-up grip.

* Pull the bar down until it reaches about the level of your chin. Exhale and keep your upper torso fixed while doing this.

* Keep the feet flat on the floor and engage the abs as you pull the bar down.

* Now slowly return the bar to the starting position while controlling its ascent. This is one repetition. You can do about eight to 12 repetitions in a set.

Would you like to try?

