Channing Tatum reveals why he didn’t want to do ‘Magic Mike 3’: ‘You have to starve yourself’

Actors don’t have it easy, especially if they have to look a certain way and work on their physique for a particular film.

Channing Tatum, for instance, recently revealed that he had nearly turned down Magic Mike‘s third instalment, owing to the physical challenges that he had to face to get the perfect body befitting the character he plays.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, while looking at a shirtless picture of himself on the screen, the 41-year-old joked that the reason he did not want to do the third film is because he has to “look like that”.

“It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be in that kind of shape is not natural. That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy,” the actor said.

The father-of-one also revealed what it is like getting into shape like that. “I don’t know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job, and I can barely do it,” he said, adding: “If you work out twice a day, you have to eat completely right at a certain time. It’s a specific thing.”

He also talked about his fluctuating weight, stating that he cannot shed it as easily as he once could, when he was younger.

“Why, when it takes like, two months to get really lean — in three days, you can lose it? It’s gone. I was like, ‘What happened?'”

Channing had to make certain dietary changes, give up on a few things, to get really lean. He confessed that he misses having salt, which can cause some amount of bloating.

“Like, when you need to get really close to the day where you got to be butt-naked on screen… Just everything tastes like, I don’t know, tastes like water. It’s nothing.”

