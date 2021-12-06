Monday motivation: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Ayushmann Khurrana sets perfect workout goals

Ayushmann Khurrana knows how to wow his fans and followers with his acting, style and of course, commitment to fitness.

As such, his recent workout video, that comes just ahead of his next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which he essays the role of a bodybuilder, has been giving us massive workout inspiration.

In the Instagram video, the actor can be seen lifting the barbell while lying down on a bench.

If you are working on building upper body strength and strengthening the muscles of the chest, triceps, and shoulders, you should also incorporate the barbell flat bench press in your routine.

The compound exercise, a favourite with gym-goers, is considered simple enough for even beginners.

When performed with proper posture, it helps strengthen bones, increases lifting power, and build major and minor pectoralis muscles at the same time.

How to do it?

*Lie down on your back on a flat bench with the head in a comfortable position.

*Make sure you grab the barbell with an overhand grip such that the palms are facing upward and are shoulder-width apart.

*Push the barbell upward and hold. Slowly, bring the barbell down to the chest. Push it again. This completes one rep.

Are you game?

