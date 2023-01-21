scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
‘Challenge yourself’: Kriti Sanon shares fitness mantra as she performs these two beneficial exercises

Develop upper body strength with these exercises as demonstrated by Kriti Sanon

kriti sanonKriti Sanon works out with trainer (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
‘Challenge yourself’: Kriti Sanon shares fitness mantra as she performs these two beneficial exercises
Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned to meet her fitness goals in the new year. As such, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of herself sweating it out in the gym with trainer Karan Sawhney. “Start 2023 on a fit note! Get fitter, challenge yourself, take care of your body,” she captioned the video post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The Bhediya actor’s post received a lot of apprecitave comments. One said, “What a woman”, while another said, “Your fitness has a separate fanbase”.

Kriti is seen doing a single arm wave with battle ropes, which is coupled with an inchworm for an effective cardio workout that does not hammer the knees or ankles.

Also Read |‘Be it skincare or workout, you have to be consistent’: Kriti Sanon

Battle rope is a great way to increase cardiovascular endurance and typically strengthens the upper body. “Not everyone relishes spending 20-30 minutes on a treadmill. Battling rope offers a low-impact alternative to running and still provides beneficial cardio and is time efficient,” Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida told indianexpress.com.

The classic workout involves grasping the ends of the rope and slamming them on the ground either together or one side at a time to create waves towards the anchor point. There are multiple variations of this exercise, stressed Rattan.

In addition, inchworm works on upper body strength — arms, core, and back, said Rattan. “It also helps to develop the serratus anterior or ‘boxer’s muscles’ that are located on the sides of the ribcage. They are responsible for the protraction of the shoulder blades, a movement that occurs when throwing a punch,” explained Rattan.

How to do inchworm

*Start with your feet on the ground.
*Reach your arms down towards your toes.
*Then walk your hands forward as you enter a high plank-like stance.
*Be sure to keep your lower back neutral during this part.
*Lastly, walk your hands back and return to the starting position.

Also Read |Muscle is important for good health – here’s how to maintain it after middle age

“Doing these two exercises together as supersets can get your heart rate up and increase the stress on your muscles and nervous system relatively quickly. This challenges your muscles and helps them get stronger,” said Rattan.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 10:20 IST
