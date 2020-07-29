Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade just aced some really complex yoga poses; check

Vidya Malavade is setting fitness goals. (Source: vidyamalavade/Instagram) Vidya Malavade is setting fitness goals. (Source: vidyamalavade/Instagram)

Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade’s passion for yoga is not unknown. She has been seen acing some of the most advanced yoga poses time and again, leaving us awestruck each time with her flexibility and strength.

The fitness enthusiast recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her doing five complex yoga poses — Prasarita Padottanasana C, Parshvottanasana, Pasasana, Titibhasana B and Padahastasana. And the poses are proof of the kind of dedication and practise you need to pull them off. Here is a glimpse of Vidya doing the yoga asanas:

Prasarita Padottanasana C: This yoga pose involves interlocking the hands and taking the arms above the head. According to punyahyoga.com, this asana works on the upper back muscles and shoulder muscles, while encouraging blood flow to the brain which, in turn, helps calm the mind.

Read| Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade aces a difficult forearm stand; watch video

Parshvottanasana: This yoga asana helps tone the legs and improves overall balance. It also helps in curing lower-back pain and asymmetries, according to yogajournal.com.

Pasasana: Also known as Noose pose, this stretches and strengthens the ankles, thighs, groin and spine, It also works on the chest and shoulders. The asana is said to stimulate abdominal organs, improve digestion and posture.

Titibhasana B: This yoga pose tones the body while stretching the hips, arms, shoulders, legs, glutes, back and neck. It also improves balance. The asana involves forward bend which not only requires active use of core strength but also helps in destressing and calming the mind, according to tummee.com.

Padahastasana: This asana is known to improve blood circulation and eliminate stress, anxiety, and fatigue. It improves overall balance, posture and flexibility, finessyoga.com.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd