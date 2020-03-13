Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade is incredibly flexible; check it out here

Vidya Malvade is setting fitness goals. (Source: Varinder Chawla, vidyamalavade/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Vidya Malvade is setting fitness goals. (Source: Varinder Chawla, vidyamalavade/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you scroll through Chak De! India actor Vidya Malvade’s Instagram page, you will instantly realise that she is a fitness enthusiast. The actor and yoga teacher keeps giving glimpses of her fitness regime on the social media platform, inspiring us to follow in her footsteps. And her posts also reveal the secret to her fit body and the one thing the actor swears by: yoga.

Here’s a sneak-peek into some of the yoga asanas she has aced:

Here’s Vidya doing a headstand, which is an inverted posture: standing head down

In another Instagram post, she is seen doing Trikonasana or the triangle yoga pose which is beneficial for especially those who suffer from back problems. This yoga asana strengthens the knee, thigh and ankle. Take a look:

Yoga, as we know, increases body flexibility, and improves muscle strength and respiration. It also helps regulate metabolism, and cardio and circulatory health, among other benefits.

Vidya’s flexibility is enviable, as seen in the way she pulls off the Pincha asana. This asana, according to Yoga Journal, strengthens the shoulders, arms and back. It stretches the shoulders, neck, chest and belly, improves the sense of balance and also reduces stress.

You will be also surprised to see the actor do a cartwheel with so much ease:

A cartwheel is a rotatory movement in gymnastics which is performed sideways with both hands to the floor as the legs travel over the body trunk and return to the floor again.

In one of her recently posted videos, Vidya does the box jump workout, something we also saw Virat Kohli do a while ago. Box jumps help tone the leg muscles and arm muscles and make them strong.

Vidya is quite an inspiration!

