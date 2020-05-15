Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade aces a difficult embryo yoga pose; check it out

Vidya Malavade is setting fitness goals. (Source: vidyamalavade/Instagram) Vidya Malavade is setting fitness goals. (Source: vidyamalavade/Instagram)

Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade has time and again caught our attention by acing complex yoga poses and other exercises. The actor set fitness goals yet again, this time by doing a yoga asana that requires a lot of flexibility and strength.

Vidya posted a picture on Instagram recently, in which is she seen doing pindasana, proving her exceptional yoga skills. Take a look:

Pindasana or embryo pose is an advanced sitting yoga posture where the body creates a shape like that of the foetus in the womb.

Benefits of Pindasana

According to myupchar.com, pindasana strengthens the arms, shoulders, neck muscles, and also abdominal muscles, providing relief from abdominal cramps. It further relaxes the spine, and increases hip and knee flexibility.

Those who suffer from back pain, headache, knee or hip injury or high blood pressure should not perform the asana, advise experts. Pindasana should be done under the supervision of a yoga teacher.

How to do pindasana

* Lie straight on your back with your hands on either side, on the floor.

* Inhale and raise your legs to slowly lower the toes to the floor above and beyond your head.

* Support your back with your hands. Your elbows should touch the ground.

* Once your body posture is stable, fold your legs in the padmasana pose.

* Wrap your hands around your legs and bring them down to your face.

* Keep your eyes on your nose or naval to maintain balance.

* Stay in the posture for a few seconds. Slowly, bring your legs back to the starting position.

