Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade aces a difficult forearm stand; watch video

We have seen Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade ace a variety of yoga poses that require a lot of strength, flexibility and practice. This time, the fitness enthusiast left us awestruck yet again by pulling off a difficult inverted yoga pose.

In an Instagram video, Vidya is seen performing the forearm stand, smoothly lifting both her legs high above while balancing her weight on her arms. Watch the video:

Benefits of forearm stand

If you are a beginner, this yoga pose should be done under the supervision of a trainer. Forearm stand is also known as Pincha Mayurasana. This pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, core and back. It will also help improve overall balance and increase blood flow to the brain, reducing stress.

Here’s how to do forearm stand:

* Come on your hands and knees facing the wall. Bend your elbows to bring your forearms and palms flat against the floor. The upper arms should be perpendicular to the forearms.

* Curl your toes under and lift your hips to come into the Downward-facing Dog pose or the Dolphin pose.

* Walk your feet towards your elbows as much as possible.

* Now lift the right leg upwards in the air, pressing down firmly into your elbows, and come onto the ball of the other foot.

* Bend your left knee slightly and shift your weight forward. Take a gentle hop with your left foot to raise it next to the right foot. Try to land both heels softly on the wall.

* Squeeze your legs together and extend the balls of your feet upwards. Make sure your head stays off the floor. Engage your core and see if you can remove the feet from the wall one at a time. Hold the pose for five breaths.

