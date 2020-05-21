Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade raises the fitness bar by acing this yoga pose

Vidya Malavade aced a difficult yoga pose. (Source: vidyamalavade/Instagram) Vidya Malavade aced a difficult yoga pose. (Source: vidyamalavade/Instagram)

Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade is extremely fit, and she proved it once again. Only a little while ago, the yoga enthusiast left us awestruck by acing the embryo pose or Pindasana. This time, she went a step further to do another difficult yoga pose.

In her latest Instagram post, Vidya is seen doing the Karnapidasana, proving her fitness level. Take a look:

Karnapidasana, also known as ear pressure pose, is an advanced level of inversion exercise. The word “karna” means ear while “pida” means force.

This asana is known to work on the overall body. It stretches the body well, while working on shoulders, neck, glutes, back and hamstrings, according to rayyogastudio.ca. It is recommended to not do the asana if you have any kind of extreme pain in any body part or if you have diarrhea or any kind of serious injury. It is best to consult the doctor before you attempt the asana.

How to do Karnapidasana

* Lie flat on your back, with your hands at the sides at resting position and legs positioned in front of you.

* Take a deep breath and raise your legs in the air while keeping them straight. Exhale and pull both legs above your head.

* Lift your hips as you pull the legs.

* Place your hands under your lower back.

* Bend the knees and lower them towards the chin and take a deep breath.

* Open your bended knees and put them on the floor on both sides of your head. Press the top of the knees gently against the ears.

* Stretch your arms and spread them with your palms facing the floor. Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

