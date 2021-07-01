Fitness diary: Celebrities love the lotus pose; here’s proof

Find out why lotus pose is good for you. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Juhi Chawla/Instagram; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Many fitness enthusiasts, especially B-Town celebrities, who are hooked on yoga and often share snippets from their daily practise. And if there is one pose they love doing, then it perhaps is the Lotus Pose, also called Padmasana.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who swears by yoga shared how mindfulness draws one towards contentment while doing a variation of the lotus pose called Ardha Padmasana or half lotus pose.

Actor Juhi Chawla also shared a picture of herself acing the pose while sharing, “I believe in truth and simplicity. I believe in my country, my India”.

What is special about this pose, also called meditation pose?

According to yoga practitioners, the pose forms an essential foundation for meditation as it calms the mind of the practitioner, and opens hips with consistent practice. “It also directs the flow or energy through the spine, which is called prana,” mentioned yoga trainer Shikha Sharma.

Actors Preity Zinta and Neelam Kothari Soni also shared pictures of themselves doing a variation of the lotus pose by keeping their legs in the easy pose or Sukhasana.

Here’s how to do it

*The classic yoga pose can be attempted by first sitting on the floor with the legs extended, spine straight, and arms resting at the sides.

*Then cross your legs in a way that your left leg is over the right thigh or vice-versa, whichever is convenient for you.

*Rest your hands on your knees with your palms facing up.

*Draw your hands into Gyan Mudra by creating a circle with each index finger and thumb, keeping the rest of the fingers extended.

*Try and bring your gaze to the space between your eyebrows.

*Hold for up to one minute, or for the duration of your meditation or pranayama practice.

*Repeat the pose.

Here’s why it is beneficial for you.

It is said that the pose helps to stretch the knees and ankles, while keeping the spine straight which helps with a good posture. Besides it, it also eases menstrual discomfort and sciatica, and helps keep ligaments and joints flexible.

Is it for everyone?

“Lotus pose is the king of meditation poses. It takes time to achieve it and sit in it for more than a minute. But everyone can do it gradually,” said Shikha.

