Celeb fitness: Shruti Seth performs Ardha Chandrasana; know the benefits of this yoga pose

It’s necessary to exercise every day to keep the body fit and active. A sedentary lifestyle can lead to a host of health issues. Thus, one must always look for ways to incorporate physical movements in their daily regime. As such, there’s nothing more beneficial than performing some yoga asanas from the comfort of your home.

Actor Shruti Seth, who regularly shares workout videos and fitness tips with her followers, recently shared a video of herself where she can be seen performing Ardha Chandrasana or the Half Moon Pose with effortless ease, setting fitness goals for many. The 44-year-old took the help of a wooden chair to maintain balance while performing this beneficial yoga asana.

Talking about this asana, Sidhvinay Singh, certified yoga teacher and founder of VinayYoga, Mumbai, said, “Ardha Chandrasana or Half Moon Pose is a standing balancing posture. It’s important to know that, this is quite a challenging posture. Those who are regular with their yoga practice shall try this posture (with or without variations).”

Method

Singh shared the step-by-step process of performing this pose.

Start in Sama Stithti. Keep 4 feet distance between your feet (keeping the right foot at the top of the mat), and raise your hands in line with the shoulder. Turn the right foot out at a 90° angle. Bend your right leg and shift your weight onto your right foot. Reach your right hand a little forward and place it on the mat or a block directly beneath your right shoulder. Lift your left leg until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Slowly turn your chest to face left, twisting your torso and hips. Reach your left hand to the ceiling. Either keep your gaze on the floor or slowly bring it to your top hand. Keep a slight bend in your standing leg so you don’t hyperextend your knee. Exit the pose the same way you came into it.

Benefits

*This posture strengthens your ankle, thigh and stretches the hamstring muscles.

*Helps improve balance.

*Works on strengthening the core muscles.

*Give a good spinal stretch.

Who should avoid it?

Singh, however, suggested anyone with “low blood pressure, severe back pain or slipped disc, headache or migraine and varicose veins” to avoid practising this posture.

