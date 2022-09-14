scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Shilpa Shetty will not let an injury stop her from enjoying her workout routine

The actor demonstrated two yoga asanas that can improve spine flexibility and body posture; take a look

fitness, celeb fitness, celebrity workout, celeb yoga, Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty news, Shilpa Shetty injury, Shilpa Shetty doing yoga, Shilpa Shetty upper body yoga poses, upper body stretches, indian express news"Why should an injury stop me from enjoying my routine? And so, I decided that I won’t give it that power," Shilpa wrote. (Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty may be wheelchair-bound after her leg injury, but that has not stopped her from performing certain yoga asanas and staying fit.

For a while now, the actor has been posting videos of herself demonstrating yoga poses that can be done by using just the upper half of the body. In a recent such video, Shilpa — while sitting on her chair wearing a red t-shirt —  said one has to change their attitude towards a problem if they are keen on finding a solution.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Pointing towards her legs, she asked, “What do you think is the solution to this problem?” — and then swiftly declared, “Yoga!”

The 47-year-old then proceeded to stretch her body and perform two different asanas: Tiryaka Tadasana or the Swaying Palm Tree Pose, and Gomukhasana, also known as Cow Face Pose, writing more about them in the caption.

ALSO READ |Anshula Kapoor does ‘a short session’ in the gym despite ‘zero motivation’; check it out

“Why should an injury stop me from enjoying my routine? And so, I decided that I won’t give it that power,” Shilpa wrote.

She proceeded to explain that the “very simple and easy posture” Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose) “stimulates bowel movements, provides a nice stretch sideways, and gives a good stretch to the oblique muscles improving the flexibility of the spine”.

According to the actor, Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose) can not only “improve body posture”, but it can also “stretch the shoulders and triceps”. “Moreover, it helps open up the chest and lungs. It is also helpful if you have a frozen shoulder,” she wrote, adding: “Avoid Tiryaka Tadasana if you are suffering from cervical pain.”

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Say goodbye to stress with this ‘one minute’ yoga asana

She implored her followers to make these basics “a part of [their] daily routine”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Gujarat pipped Maharashtra to win Vedanta-Foxconn’s $22 billion...Premium
How Gujarat pipped Maharashtra to win Vedanta-Foxconn’s $22 billion...
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:50:31 pm
Next Story

Crew, passengers evacuated from Air India Express’ Muscat-Kochi flight following smoke warning

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sydney Sweeney’s cutout gown to Zendaya’s plunging neckline: Stars played with fashion at Emmy 2022 afterparty
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement