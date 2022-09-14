Shilpa Shetty will not let an injury stop her from enjoying her workout routine

Shilpa Shetty may be wheelchair-bound after her leg injury, but that has not stopped her from performing certain yoga asanas and staying fit.

For a while now, the actor has been posting videos of herself demonstrating yoga poses that can be done by using just the upper half of the body. In a recent such video, Shilpa — while sitting on her chair wearing a red t-shirt — said one has to change their attitude towards a problem if they are keen on finding a solution.

Pointing towards her legs, she asked, “What do you think is the solution to this problem?” — and then swiftly declared, “Yoga!”

The 47-year-old then proceeded to stretch her body and perform two different asanas: Tiryaka Tadasana or the Swaying Palm Tree Pose, and Gomukhasana, also known as Cow Face Pose, writing more about them in the caption.

“Why should an injury stop me from enjoying my routine? And so, I decided that I won’t give it that power,” Shilpa wrote.

She proceeded to explain that the “very simple and easy posture” Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose) “stimulates bowel movements, provides a nice stretch sideways, and gives a good stretch to the oblique muscles improving the flexibility of the spine”.

According to the actor, Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose) can not only “improve body posture”, but it can also “stretch the shoulders and triceps”. “Moreover, it helps open up the chest and lungs. It is also helpful if you have a frozen shoulder,” she wrote, adding: “Avoid Tiryaka Tadasana if you are suffering from cervical pain.”

She implored her followers to make these basics “a part of [their] daily routine”.

