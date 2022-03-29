scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Shilpa Shetty performs free squats and Natrajasana between her 14-hour shift; shares benefits

"Do make sure to squeeze in some time for your health and fitness today," she wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 9:10:16 am
Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty sets fitness goals! (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

It goes without saying that regular exercise and physical movement is necessary for fitness and overall health. However, amidst our hectic schedules, we often end up skipping our workout routine, in turn, halting our fitness goals.

But, your busy routine shouldn’t deter you from taking out some time for fitness, something Shilpa Shetty strongly believes. The actor, who is currently busy shooting, took out some time in-between her long shift to practice a few exercises.

“A day packed with commitments should never deter us from sparing some time for fitness. In the midst of a 14-hour shift, I try my best to make the most of my time in between shots. So, I squeezed in some reps of the free squats, a few stretches, and Natrajasana,” she wrote.

Further, she also shared some health benefits of performing free squats and Natrajasana.

“Practicing the Natrajasana strengthens the shoulder, back, arms, and legs,” the 46-year-old explained. It regulates the digestive system and is great for stretching the body including hands, thighs, legs, waist and abdomen.

Free squats help in “strengthening the lower body musculature, strengthens quadriceps, glutes, lower back and abdominals”. “Moreover, it also helps in strengthening the muscles, tendons and ligaments while improving mobility in the hip, knee, and ankle joints,” she added.

If you are unable to squeeze in some time for a quick workout, concentrate on your breath for 10 minutes, the fitness enthusiast suggested.

