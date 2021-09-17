Rakul Preet performs High Lunge Prayer Twist for ‘strength, detox and peace’; know the benefits

Yoga is known for its various benefits on one’s body and mind when performed regularly. Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who frequently gives sneak peeks into her fitness regime, was once again seen performing another asana — the High Lunge Prayer Twist.

In a post shared by yoga fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani, Rakul Preet showed her fitness and flexibility as she performed this twist. Take a look.

“Balancing twists @rakulpreet for strength, detox and peace. Love the way twists work on the body and mind and this particular high lunge prayer twist is also one of my favourites,” she captioned the post.

Benefits of High Lunge Prayer Twist

According to yoga experts at Fitnesstalks, “Abdominal organs are more contracted in this pose which aids in digestion. The blood circulates well around the abdominal organs and the spinal column, and thus rejuvenates the body and mind.”

“It even helps to remove waste matter from the colon without strain, which helps treat constipation as well,” they added.

How to do it?

Begin in high lunge with your right foot forward. Put your hands together in a prayer form at the center of your chest. Take a deep breath in, using your thumbs to slightly lift your chest. Exhale to engage your navel to your spine and twist your torso to the right. While inhaling extend your spine up and while exhaling bend sideward to left. Let the left elbow cross the right thigh; and hold the posture in normal breathing.

