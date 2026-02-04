Cardiovascular research scientist suggests setting the treadmill ‘at 10-12% incline’ and ‘walk 2-4 mph’ for 30-60 minutes, 3 days per week for fat loss; we verify

When it comes to fat loss, most people think of running or high-intensity workouts. But James DiNicolantonio, a cardiovascular research scientist, has suggested that walking with the right settings might be one of the most effective, sustainable ways to shed fat.

Instead of sprinting on the treadmill, the key may lie in adjusting the incline and speed for steady, controlled movement that engages the right muscle groups and burns more calories. According to the doctor’s advice, setting the treadmill “at 10-12% incline” and walking at “2-4 mph” for 30-60 minutes, three times per week, can help accelerate fat loss.

Walking at an incline increases the intensity of the workout, but it is also a more accessible option for many people. However, how effective this approach is, and who should be trying it, depends on several factors such as fitness levels, age, and any underlying health conditions.