Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Shriram Nene sets fitness goals, shares picture of himself ‘just pedalling my way to a happier heart’

Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Shriram Nene, who often suggests heart-healthy tips, recently shared a glimpse of himself working out on a fitness bike on Instagram. “Just pedaling my way to a happier heart,” he wrote in the caption, adding: “Here’s your sign to get moving”.

Taking a leaf out of his fitness diaries, we asked experts about how moving even on a stationary bike helps.

Using a home exercise bike can be an effective way to support heart health, especially for individuals who find it difficult to visit a gym or exercise outdoors regularly, said Dr Jagadesh Madireddi, consultant interventional cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Stationary cycling is a form of aerobic exercise that increases the heart rate, improves blood circulation, and helps strengthen the heart muscle,” said Dr Madireddi.

When performed consistently, it can improve cardiovascular fitness, lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and assist with weight management — all of which help reduce the risk of heart disease.

“When you pedal consistently, your heart rate increases in a healthy way, helping the heart muscle become stronger and more efficient,” said Dr Susheel Kumar Malani, professor and HOD, Department of Cardiology at DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune.

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Dr Malani said that regular cycling improves blood circulation, supports better oxygen delivery throughout the body and helps reduce risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, and cholesterol.

Do you pedal for heart health? (Photo: AI Generated) Do you pedal for heart health? (Photo: AI Generated)

One of the major advantages of a home exercise bike is that it provides a low-impact workout. “This means it places less stress on the knees, hips, and joints compared to activities such as running. Because of this, stationary cycling is often recommended for older adults, individuals who are overweight, and certain cardiac patients as part of a supervised rehabilitation or fitness program,” said Dr Madireddi.

Even 20–30 minutes of moderate cycling a day can contribute significantly to heart health. It also helps manage stress, which is another major factor affecting the heart. The key is consistency rather than intensity. Small, sustainable habits like daily cycling can go a long way in protecting your heart and improving overall well-being,” said Dr Malani.

However, there are a few limitations to keep in mind. “Cycling mainly works the lower body muscles, so it may not provide a complete full-body workout unless combined with other forms of exercise, such as strength training, stretching, or core exercises. In addition, poor posture, incorrect seat height, or excessive resistance may lead to knee strain or lower back discomfort if the bike is not adjusted properly,” said Dr Madireddi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Health experts generally recommend that adults aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week.

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“A home exercise bike can be a practical and convenient way to achieve this goal, but it should ideally be part of a balanced fitness routine that includes proper warm-up, muscle strengthening, flexibility exercises, and healthy lifestyle habits,” said Dr Madireddi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.