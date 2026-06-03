Rucking shows how walking with load can transform your fitness routine

What if your favourite activity — hiking — could transform your fitness routine for the better? Rucking, which involves walking with a weighted backpack, is rapidly gaining global popularity for its health benefits. But why? According to Dr Yogesh K, Senior Consultant – Arthroscopy and Sports Injury, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, it combines the cardio benefits of walking with the strength gains of resistance training.

“A lot of sports medicine experts say that when you add outside weight, the body takes on more work, so the leg muscles, core, back and shoulders have to do more than they normally would on a usual stroll,” he explains.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Stating another reason as ease and accessibility, the expert says, “Instead of high-impact things like running, it usually puts less stress on the joints, but still helps with endurance, cardiovascular fitness, calorie burn, and even muscular strength.

“If you carry a moderate load, it can also support posture, balance, and bone health, since the skeleton gets that weight-bearing kind of stimulation,” he tells indianexpress.com.

He further notes that rucking can be especially helpful for those looking to gently increase exercise intensity without moving into vigorous workouts. “It can be easily incorporated into daily routines such as morning walks, hikes, or structured fitness plans.”

Rucking isn’t about hauling the very heaviest weight possible. (Magnific) Rucking isn’t about hauling the very heaviest weight possible. (Magnific)

Do’s and Don’ts

That said, Dr Yogesh reiterates that the right technique matters a lot. He shares a few tips and tricks:

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If you are just starting out, begin with a lighter load, usually around 5–10% of your body weight, and then work your way up slowly as your strength and endurance get better.

The backpack should feel secure and comfortable, with the weight sitting near the upper back, so you minimize that nagging strain.

Keep a mostly upright posture, and try not to tilt too far forward, that part is just as important.

Precautions

Dr Yogesh has a word of caution for people with back pain, knee troubles, osteoporosis, balance disorders , or recent injuries: “Talk to a healthcare professional before starting. If you overload a backpack too fast it can cause muscle strain, neck ache, shoulder discomfort, or even lower back injuries.”

It must be noted that rucking isn’t about hauling the very heaviest weight possible. It’s more about mixing movement with sensible, steady resistance so the body can build fortitude and endurance in a safer, gradual manner.

When you do it the right way it can also turn into a handy complement inside a well rounded fitness routine, as well.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.