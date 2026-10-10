Wednesday padel, Thursday Pilates: Jacqueline Fernandez shares her ‘week of workouts’

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Jacqueline Fernandez has shared what a week in her life looks like—workout edition—and we are beyond inspired. Starting strong with leg extensions on Monday and running on Tuesday, she takes it easy with Padel on Wednesday, followed by Pilates on Thursday. Fridays are for upper-body workouts, while Saturdays are for letting loose with dance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
Fitness coach Garima Goyal says that the Bollywood actor’s fitness routine is diverse, consistent, and balanced. “She combines cardio, Pilates, functional training, dance and Padel in her regimen, so that works different muscle groups, improves flexibility and maintains body symmetry,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, cardio helps maintain stamina for long shooting schedules, supports heart health, improves lung capacity, enhances blood circulation, and keeps energy levels stable. “Regular cardio also improves insulin sensitivity, meaning the body handles blood sugar better. This becomes especially important with age, when metabolism naturally slows, and the risk of lifestyle-related conditions increases,” she explains.
While cardio may help burn calories and improve stamina, strength training shapes the body. Goyal says it helps build muscle, improve posture, support bone health, increase functional strength, and improve insulin sensitivity. “For someone losing weight, resistance training is especially important because it helps the body look firm and athletic rather than simply smaller,” she explains.
“Combining strength, flexibility, and cardio challenges the body holistically, and her approach shows that sustainability, doing something you can maintain, often carries more benefit than short bursts of extreme effort,” she shares.
Dr Reena Javkar, Consultant Physiotherapist – Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, adds that the key precaution is not to copy the weights or intensity shown without considering one’s own fitness level. “Proper technique should always take priority over the amount of weight lifted, and resistance should be increased gradually,” she points out.
According to her, people with existing knee, hip, shoulder or back problems may need modifications and should ideally take professional guidance. “Muscle fatigue is normal, but sharp or persistent pain should not be ignored,” warns.
Overall, both experts say the routine shows a good combination of mobility, strength, and movement quality. ‘The important takeaway is to warm up properly, train consistently, progress gradually and adapt exercises to individual capacity rather than simply trying to replicate a celebrity’s workout,” warns Dr Javkar in conclusion.