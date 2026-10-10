Wednesday padel, Thursday Pilates: Jacqueline Fernandez shares her ‘week of workouts’

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared what a week in her life looks like—workout edition—and we are beyond inspired. Starting strong with leg extensions on Monday and running on Tuesday, she takes it easy with Padel on Wednesday, followed by Pilates on Thursday. Fridays are for upper-body workouts, while Saturdays are for letting loose with dance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Fitness coach Garima Goyal says that the Bollywood actor’s fitness routine is diverse, consistent, and balanced. “She combines cardio, Pilates, functional training, dance and Padel in her regimen, so that works different muscle groups, improves flexibility and maintains body symmetry,” she tells indianexpress.com.