Thursday, December 16, 2021
This ‘fat blasting cardio HIIT’ will boost your energy in a jiffy

Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared some easy exercises that you can incorporate in your routine

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 6:20:56 pm
exerciseAre you exercising enough? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There is nothing like a good workout to get back in the fitness groove. As such, a high powered cardio workout can prove to be extremely rewarding when done right.

So here is a set of exercises that Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala swears by. The expert shared a few videos demonstrating how to do these cardio HIIT ((high-intensity interval training) exercises to get your adrenaline pumping, especially after a good break!

“Today, I decided to start our week with intense cardio HIIT (we have you covered for modified version too) that is going to shake us all off the weekend mood and get our energy right back in,” she said

Take a look.

Single Press Hammer Jack (20reps)
M: Single Press Hammer

Hop Overs (20reps)
M: Step Over

Criss Cross Hammer Curls (20reps)
M: Hammer Curls

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Scissor 1-2-3-4 to Drop Squat (20reps)
M: Step Back to Squat

“Honestly, this is the best fat blast cardio HIIT we have so far, and you definitely should try it!” she remarked.

ALSO READ |Feeling fatigued after an intense workout session? Give this exercise a try

In case you are wondering why cardio should be a part of your training routine, know that

*As per experts, one should be do at least 30 minutes of HIIT, which should start with specific floor exercises and bodyweight training.

*As per a study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, four seconds of intense intervals, repeated until they amount to a minute of total exertion, led to rapid improvements in strength and fitness in middle-aged and older adults. It also noted that three months of high-intensity interval training improved heart function in adults with type-2 diabetes, without any change in medications or diet.

*Optimal cardio activity has several benefits including cardiovascular exercise, balancing blood pressure, lowering bad cholesterol, increasing good cholesterol, reducing anxiety due to release of endorphins, helping blood circulation, boosting lung health, balancing blood sugar levels, which helps to lower body fat percentage keeping the metabolism high.

