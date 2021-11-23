Hate running? Try this no-equipment cardio workout instead

Fitness is not about following fads, it is more about understanding the body’s requirements and then accordingly planning a workout. As such, fitness means different things to different people, and while many enjoy running, others may prefer walking or hitting the gym. Highlighting the same, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to Instagram to share how she “doesn’t enjoy running“.

“If you guys have followed me for a while, you already know, I do not run. I do not find it relaxing whatsoever! Rather I prefer walking at a faster pace, and I can’t understand how people find running enjoyable, but then again most people probably can’t understand how I find burpees enjoyable,” she said.

“You might also be in lockdown, or the weather outside might not be great, so you need an alternative for your cardio session! So here is another way to get your cardio in for the day, with no running required,” she mentioned.

If you also do not like to run to get your daily dose of cardio, check out this no-equipment cardio workout that can be done at home by using your own bodyweight.

*Criss Cross

*High Knees

*Pop Squat and Twist

*Mountain Climbers

*Half Burpee

*Ab Bikes

*Rest

“Complete 30 seconds of each, for three laps!”

How does cardio help?

Cardio is known to aid weight loss, mobility, a range of motion in the joints. It also helps strengthen the heart, improves lung capacity, naturally boosts energy levels, and helps induce sleep.

Experts say that cardiovascular fitness can help you live healthy and long.

