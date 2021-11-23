scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
MUST READ

Hate running? Try this no-equipment cardio workout instead

"Here is another way to get your cardio in for the day, with no running required," said fitness trainer Kayla Itsines

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 5:30:49 pm
cardio exercises, easy cardio exercises, cardio benefits, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, alternative to running,You can do some simple exercises to activate the glutes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Fitness is not about following fads, it is more about understanding the body’s requirements and then accordingly planning a workout. As such, fitness means different things to different people, and while many enjoy running, others may prefer walking or hitting the gym. Highlighting the same, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to Instagram to share how she “doesn’t enjoy running“.

ALSO READ |Doctors suggest simple ways to keep your heart healthy amid pandemic

“If you guys have followed me for a while, you already know, I do not run. I do not find it relaxing whatsoever! Rather I prefer walking at a faster pace, and I can’t understand how people find running enjoyable, but then again most people probably can’t understand how I find burpees enjoyable,” she said.

“You might also be in lockdown, or the weather outside might not be great, so you need an alternative for your cardio session! So here is another way to get your cardio in for the day, with no running required,” she mentioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)

If you also do not like to run to get your daily dose of cardio, check out this no-equipment cardio workout that can be done at home by using your own bodyweight.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |‘I have started water aerobics’: Dharmendra shares new workout video

*Criss Cross
*High Knees
*Pop Squat and Twist
*Mountain Climbers
*Half Burpee
*Ab Bikes
*Rest

“Complete 30 seconds of each, for three laps!”

How does cardio help?

Cardio is known to aid weight loss, mobility, a range of motion in the joints. It also helps strengthen the heart, improves lung capacity, naturally boosts energy levels, and helps induce sleep.

Experts say that cardiovascular fitness can help you live healthy and long.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet: A look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement