Can’t sleep at night? Here are a few yoga poses that can help

The stressful times we live in forces us to compromise — willingly or unwillingly — with our health. For many, the pandemic-induced anxiety has caused them to spend many sleepless nights. But, sleeping is essential to maintaining good health, and there are no two ways about it. If you are struggling to fall asleep at night, and then stay asleep for at least seven hours, here are a few yoga asanas that you can try.

Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur, and author suggests that you do these asanas every night, and watch your quality of life improve.

You can hold each pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute or even longer. Repeat for three sets, and gradually increase to 10-15 minutes.

Sukhasana: Happy Pose

The happy pose to make you happy. (Photo: PR handout) The happy pose to make you happy. (Photo: PR handout)

Formation of the posture

– Sit in an upright position

– Stretch both legs out in Dandasana

– Cross your legs one atop the other

– Place your palms on the knees

– Sit erect with spine straight

Vajrasana: This yoga pose can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

Trust this asana for good health and quality sleep. (Photo: PR handout) Trust this asana for good health and quality sleep. (Photo: PR handout)

Formation of the posture

– Gently drop your knees

– Rest your pelvis on your heels

– Keep your heels close to each other

– Place your palms on your knees facing upward

– Straighten your back and look forward

Meditation: Sthiti Dhyan

Trust this pose to calm you down. (Photo: PR handout) Trust this pose to calm you down. (Photo: PR handout)

– Find a natural environment to practise this technique

– Sit in any comfortable posture such as Sukhasana

– Look ahead for 5 seconds, behind you for another 5 seconds, and on the right and left sides for 5 seconds each

– Close your eyes and recall as many details as possible

“This technique, along with meditation techniques such as Brahmari Dhyan, Aarambh Dhyan etc., have numerous benefits. It can instill a sense of calmness in you, which helps you enjoy a good night of rest. Just like food for the body, sleep is required for the body to function at its optimal best. Sleep facilitates lowered stress levels, a calmer mind, and good health,” he says.

