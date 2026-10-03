Cancer warrior Manisha Koirala on rebuilding fitness: ‘It’s always a team effort’

Manisha Koirala, Bollywood actor and stage 4 ovarian cancer survivor, recently shared her fitness routine on Instagram, with the caption: “It’s always a team effort”. In the video, the Dil Se… actor can be seen performing leg extensions and curls, seated leg-presses, wide-grip lat pulldowns, as well as lifting weights in the gym.

Dr Supriya Patil, Consultant Physiotherapist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says that for cancer survivors, rebuilding fitness is about much more than getting back in shape. “It is about regaining strength, improving endurance, restoring confidence and returning to everyday activities with greater independence,” she tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health and fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

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According to her, resistance training involves working muscles against an external force, such as dumbbells, resistance bands, gym machines or even one’s own body weight. When appropriately prescribed, Dr Patil believes it can help survivors address muscle weakness and physical deconditioning that may occur during or after cancer treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

Why resistance training matters after cancer

Dr Patil says that cancer and its treatment can affect muscle strength, physical endurance and the ability to carry out everyday activities. “Surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and periods of reduced activity may contribute to deconditioning, although the effects vary depending on the treatment and individual,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Resistance training can help address some of these changes by challenging muscles against a manageable load, she explains, adding that over time, this can improve strength and physical function, making tasks such as climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, carrying groceries or reaching overhead easier.

Dr Patil adds that exercise may also help reduce cancer-related fatigue and improve quality of life. The important distinction is that resistance training is supportive care and rehabilitation; it is not a treatment for cancer itself.

What cancer survivors should know before working out

1. Get an individualised assessment: Exercise recommendations should be based on the individual’s medical status rather than their age or the fact that they have completed treatment.

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2. Start light and progress gradually: Progression should depend on technique, symptoms and recovery between sessions. Increasing weight, repetitions, and duration all at once can make it hard to tell what the body is tolerating.

3. Do not ignore cancer-related fatigue: Shorter sessions, lower resistance and planned rest periods may be more manageable than a long, demanding workout.

4. Take bone health seriously: For survivors with bone metastases, osteoporosis or a history of fractures, resistance training requires particular care. Heavy lifting, high-impact exercise, forceful twisting or loaded bending may need to be avoided or modified in specific cases.

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5. Understand lymphedema risk: Lymphedema can develop following certain cancer treatments, particularly when lymph nodes have been removed or treated with radiation. The emphasis is on starting with low resistance, progressing gradually and monitoring for new swelling, heaviness or discomfort.

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6. Consider heart health and treatment-related complications: The intensity and type of exercise should be adapted to their cardiovascular status. Survivors with a history of treatment-related heart problems, significant breathlessness, chest discomfort or reduced exercise tolerance should have their exercise plan reviewed by their medical team.

7. Prioritise technique and breathing: A safe environment, stable footwear and appropriate support are particularly important for people experiencing treatment-related neuropathy or unsteadiness.

However, Dr Patil says that the ability to exercise, the type of movements that are appropriate and the pace of progression can differ significantly from one survivor to another. A celebrity’s workout can provide inspiration, but she warns it should not be treated as a ready-made rehabilitation programme.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health and fitness practitioner before starting any routine.